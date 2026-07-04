5 Seafood Chains With the Best Clam Strips, According to Diners

From Captain D's to D.J.'s Clam Shack, customers love these crispy seafood meals.

Clam strips are a delicious fried seafood item, especially when served with excellent sides and sauces. This New England staple is made from the foot of the Atlantic surf clam, with a mild sweet flavor and pleasantly chewy texture. Breaded and deep-fried to a beautiful golden hue, this crispy, crunchy treat makes a thoroughly satisfying seafood lunch or snack. If you’re in the mood for perfectly savory, flavorful clam strips, here are five seafood chains diners say don’t disappoint.

Ivar’s Acres of Clams

Ivar’s Acres of Clams has delicious surf clam strips as part of its Fried Northwest Platter, which also includes Alaska cod, jumbo prawns, Cajun salmon, and french fries. “I had a really hard time deciding between the chowder and bread bowl or the clam strips, but eventually settled on the latter. They were delicious, as were the fries, especially with Ivar’s own tartar sauce,” one fan shared.

Skrimp Shack

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The Clam Basket at Skrimp Shack is a hearty dish that comes with a side and a drink. ” I always feel like I am getting a good deal with them. I love that the seafood is very fresh and cooked to your liking,” one diner said.

Captain D’s

Captain D’s has excellent fried clam strips on the menu, served with your favorite dipping sauce. “I was very impressed with the size and quality of their clam strip basket,” one fan said. They were fresh and delicious.”

D.J.’s Clam Shack

The Clam Strips at D.J.’s Clam Shack are a fan-favorite order. “We ordered the coconut shrimp and clam strips, which also came with fries! The clam strips were juicy and crispy, which I was hesitant to try because I’m picky about seafood, the texture was perfection!” one diner shared.

Shucks Fish House & Oyster Bar

Shucks Fish House & Oyster Bar has crispy clam strips served with a proprietary cocktail sauce. “My favorite part of the whole meal was the clam strips. The taste on those bad boys had me finishing everything on the plate, highly recommend,” one fan said.