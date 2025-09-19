5 Chain Steaks Diners Swear Are Perfect Every Time

Chain restaurants are having something of a revival thanks to the success of major nationwide brands like Texas Roadhouse and Chili’s. We’re talking consistently good food, in a nice environment with friendly staff, all at reasonable prices. Steakhouse chains tend to be a little pricier in general, but even more so now that meat prices are so high. Even so, many consumers are still willing to spend money if there’s some assurance they will get what they pay for—like a high quality, perfectly cooked steak. Here are five chain steaks so good they keep the customers coming back again and again.

Texas Roadhouse Filet Medallions

The Filet Medallions on the Texas Roadhouse menu are not only consistently delicious but also the best bang for your buck, diners say. “If you are going for the filet, get the medallions. Same cut of meat, and you get 3oz more of it than you would for the 6oz. Plus, you get an extra side (as you can sub another side for the rice bed it usually comes on),” one shared.

Outback Steakhouse Ribeye

The ribeye at Outback Steakhouse is consistently fantastic, customers say. “That’s a neat perfect sear and cook. I’ve never seen that from any restaurant that isn’t a high end steakhouse,” one Redditor commented on a picture of an Outback meal. “I used to go to the same Outback for my birthday basically every year, and the steaks were always perfect. It was a nice treat to relax and enjoy a good steak and cold beer,” another fan said.

12 Fast-Food Chains That Use 100% Ground Beef In Their Burgers

Longhorn Steakhouse Ribeye

The Outlaw Ribeye at Longhorn Steakhouse is better than the fancy steakhouse ones, fans say. “When you can’t or don’t want to do it yourself, Longhorn is a great sub. The bone in rib-eye is great every time I’ve been,” one diner commented.

Chili’s Sirloin

Chili’s Classic Sirloin is another option that gets a lot of love from hungry fans. “Chili’s does a surprisingly good steak for a chain restaurant. I always go for the sirloin with grilled avocado and cilantro lime sauce, they have it in the guiltless grill section, not with the other steaks. Comes with asparagus too,” one customer shared.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

4 Best Cuts of Steak For Grilling, According to a Pit master

Capital Grille Dry Aged NY Strip

The Capital Grille‘s Dry Aged NY Strip is unmatched, diners say. “I actually LOVE CG. Bone-in dry aged NY Strip Au Poivre at the bar with a side of asparagus and a Manhattan. I always asked for sliced off the bone in thick cuts so I can get that dry aged funk (they have the sharp knives in kitchen). I’m going tomorrow!” one appreciative fan said.