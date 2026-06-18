5 Restaurant Chains With the Best Seafood Combination Dinners, According to Diners

Feast on a generous variety of fresh, perfectly prepared fish and shellfish.

A good seafood combo dinner, whether raw, fried, or grilled, always feels a little festive—all that amazing fish, shrimp, oysters, scallops, and more plus delicious sides, and you have yourself a feast. Whether meant for sharing or just a nice variety for one guest, these seafood platters make a truly filling and memorable meal. So where are the best ones to be found? Here are five chains with the best seafood combo dinners that diners love.

St Mary’s Seafood & More

The seafood platters at St Mary’s Seafood & More come with the options of shrimp, scallops, oysters, fish, deviled crab, and clam strips, and come with two sides and hushpuppies. “We thoroughly enjoyed the fried seafood platter for two. It was breaded, seasoned and fried perfectly. We paired that up with a trip to there salad bar. Also quite tasty,” one diner said.

Boston’s Fish House

The Boston’s Seafood Combo Platter at Boston’s Fish House comes with fresh fish, sea scallops, shrimp, onion rings and your choice of fried oysters, whole belly clams, or clam strips. “Definitely go for the whole belly clams if you get the platter–they come fried, even if you get the broiled platter, and they’re delicious,” one diner shared.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Seafood Sam’s

Seafood Sam’s has a beautiful Fried Seafood Platter with deep sea scallops, butterfly gulf shrimp, Atlantic haddock and clam strips. “Awesome fried seafood platter for 2 was more than we could eat, but we ate it all! Light batter, great crunch,” one fan said.

Chen Seafood

Head over to Chen Seafood to enjoy a Combination Seafood Platter with 1 fish, 5 oysters, and 5 jumbo shrimp. “Delicious, fresh fried seafood with just a hint of heat!” one diner said. “And cooked ‘just right,’ not overdone, but succulent and tender meat with a light and crispy crust, the nice sized piece of fish, the generously large shrimp and the plump oysters (six of each, even though the menu said five 🤩), everything was perfect!”

Hook & Reel Cajun Seafood & Bar

Diners at Hook & Reel Cajun Seafood & Bar can feast on delicious seafood boils with a variety of different seafood options. “The seafood boil was absolutely delicious—fresh, flavorful, and perfectly cooked. We loved the variety, and everything came out hot and well-seasoned, making it such a fun and satisfying meal,” one fan said.