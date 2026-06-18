5 Restaurant Chains With the Spiciest Fried Chicken, According to Diners

If you want real heat that goes beyond mild spice, these popular spots deliver.

If you’re a fan of really spicy chicken but are frequently disappointed by heat profiles that could be called warm at best, many chains now make chicken so hot it will blow your socks off. These chicken options are not so hot that the flavor is blocked out completely—instead, there are layers of flavor and of course tasty dipping sauces to cool down with. If you want spicy chicken that’s actually eye-wateringly hot, here are five chains with chicken so deliciously spicy diners can’t get enough.

Dave’s Hot Chicken

Dave’s Hot Chicken has some of the hottest fried chicken out there—the Extra Hot is not even the hottest but it’s potent. “Stays open late and the food always comes out hot and fresh. I always order my chicken extra hot and the spice level is perfect,” one diner said.

Howlin’ Ray’s

Howlin’ Ray’s is so spicy I once had a meltdown just trying some of their spiciest seasoning on a piece of lettuce (I wasn’t brave enough to try the actual chicken and it turns out I was right). Delicious but dangerous! “The chicken is seasoned just right, but beware of the spice levels. I love spicy foods, and I mean habanero spicy with any food I eat. I went with their choice of hot for my sandwich, and boy was that thing spicy,” one fan said.

Nashville Hot Chicken

6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

The spicy chicken at Nashville Hot Chicken doesn’t disappoint, fans say. “I came in ready to test my spice tolerance and ordered their tenders in the Blazin level, (second hottest) and their chicken sando in Punisher, (the hottest they’ve got). Let me just say… they do NOT play around when it comes to spice,” one diner said. “The tenders come with fries and slaw, and I’m glad they do because you NEED the balance.”

Jollibee

Jollibee’s Spicy Chicken Sandwich options are packed with good heat, fans say. “Probably my favorite fast food chicken sandwich,” one diner said. “It’s noticeably higher quality than the others and the chicken is always hot and juicy when I’ve gotten it. The fresh jalapeños are a nice bonus too. I much prefer fresh over pickled jalapeños.”

Hangry Joe’s Hot Chicken & Wings

The chicken at Hangry Joe’s Hot Chicken & Wings is so spicy some items require a waiver to be signed. “Ordered the chicken wrap, no cheese and extra slaw spice level hot,” one diner said. “it came out piping hot with extra sauce to dip on the side and was the perfect level of spice if you tend to like spicy food!”