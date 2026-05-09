4 Chains With the Best Sweet Potato Fries, According to Chefs

Find out which chains serve the best sweet potato fries, according to chefs.

Sweet potato fries offer a mix of sweetness and crispiness that regular fries don’t have. The natural sugars in sweet potatoes caramelize when fried or baked, giving them a slightly sweet, rich flavor with a crispy outside and soft center. They’re also seen as a better-for-you alternative to regular fries, which adds to their appeal, especially for people looking for something a little lighter but still indulgent. With that balance of flavor and texture in mind, some chain restaurants do a better job than others at getting it just right. According to chefs, these are the spots where sweet potato fries are crisp, flavorful, and worth ordering.

What Makes Crave-Worthy Sweet Potato Fries

To have the perfect batch of crispy sweet potato fries, there are a few things to look for, says Sybil Kapoor, an award-winning chef. “Properly cooked sweet potato fries boast a crispy golden exterior and a soft, almost creamy interior,” she says. “In those hectic kitchen moments, when trays with fries keep coming out of the fryer or oven, the only thing you could be watching for is the exact contrast between crispy and soft.” In terms of taste, despite their sweetness, sweet potatoes are far from being sweet, according to Chef Sybil. She says, “Their natural flavor is earthier, closer to roasted carrots or squash.” She adds, “What makes them unique is that when exposed to high temperature, their natural sugars caramelize. This process gives them their signature golden appearance and nutty flavor.” This means that you really don’t have to do anything else with them to make them taste good.

Yard House

Known for their wide-ranging selection of beers and a great happy hour, the menu at Yard House features delicious options like sweet potato fries, which Kerby Morgan Jr., chef and owner of Coastal Cuisine, highly recommends. “Yard House’s sweet potato fries stand out for their crisp exterior, soft center, and strong fry execution,” he says. “I appreciate the texture contrast and balanced sweetness, plus the seasoning and dipping sauce options that elevate them beyond a standard side. They’re consistently well-executed and bring both comfort and craveability.”

Moxie Burger

Moxie Burger is a Georgia chain known for its tasty sweet potato fries, according to Chef Morgan Jr. “Moxie Burger’s sweet potato fries stand out for their crisp texture, natural sweetness, and clean fry execution,” he explains. “What makes them notable is the balance—they’re not overly soft or sugary—and they hold up well with dipping sauces. I love the texture and the fact that they eat like a thoughtfully built side, not an afterthought.”

BurgerFi

BurgerFi has crispy waffle-cut sweet potatoes that are fried golden and lightly seasoned, giving them a sweet-and-savory flavor with a crisp exterior and soft center and Dozus, home chef, recipe developer & food blogger, is a fan. “They usually get the texture right, which is where most places miss.”

Dukes Chowder House

The sweet potato fries from Dukes Chowder House in the Seattle area are a favorite for Rachel Kirk, home chef and recipe developer for LaughingSpatula.com and GigglingFork.com. “The food is always consistent, and my son loves the sweet potato fries (and when he orders them, I get bites, double win!),” she says. “I’m not positive what the seasoning is, but it has almost a sugar and salt mixture to it. Savory and sweet and so good.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

The Best Way to Enjoy Sweet Potato Fries

Sweet potato fries taste their best when hot, crispy, and slightly steaming on the inside, straight out of the fryer. “I prefer to serve them with some dipping sauce with an edge or even creamy,” says Chef Sybil. “For instance, a touch of garlic mayonnaise, yogurt with lemon juice, or maybe good ol’ ketchup will make them perfect. Sometimes even sea salt is enough.”