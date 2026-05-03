3 Chain Restaurants With the Best Wagyu Burgers, According to Chefs

Three chain restaurants serving Wagyu burgers with rich flavor and quality ingredients

Americans love burgers, and there’s no shortage of places to grab one. You can find a burger joint pretty much anywhere, but if you want an elevated take on the classic, Wagyu burgers offer a richer, more indulgent option. Known for their marbling and tenderness, they deliver a juicier, more flavorful bite—when done right. Wagyu burgers are not menu mainstays at many chains, but more spots are adding them as staples, and chefs share the best three places to go.

What Makes Wagyu Burgers So Craveable

Wagyu burgers are the ultimate upgrade. Wagyu refers to specific Japanese cattle breeds known for extraordinary marbling—the fine streaks of fat distributed throughout the meat.

“A Wagyu burger stands out because of its higher fat marbling, which delivers a richer, juicier, more tender bite than a standard beef burger—but the exact difference depends on how much real Wagyu is actually used,” explains Chef Andrew Owens, a Michelin-trained private chef in California.

A Wagyu burger melts in your mouth and has a delicious buttery flavor that’s juicy with every bite.

Ocean Prime

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Ocean Prime is probably not the first place you think of for a burger, but the upscale steak and seafood chain serves an incredible Sakura Wagyu burger that Terrell Manning, celebrity chef and best-selling author, raves about.

“Ocean Prime isn’t trying to win the burger category, it’s operating on a completely different level, and that’s exactly why its Wagyu burger stands above the rest,” he says.

Chef Terrell explains that, “You’re getting real marbling, which means built-in richness, tenderness, and flavor that most chains simply don’t execute properly. The bite is softer, juicier, and more refined; it eats closer to a steak than a traditional burger.”

Ocean Prime builds this burger like a chef would plate a dish.

Camembert cheese, red onion jam, Dijon aioli, house pickles and brioche bun. Every component has a role. Creaminess, sweetness, acidity, and depth all work together without overpowering the Wagyu.

“That level of balance is rare in chain dining,” he says.

The bottom line?

“Most chains try to make a better burger,” he explains, but “Ocean Prime creates a better environment, ambiance, better pairing, and better execution and the Wagyu burger just happens to be one of the best things on the menu.”

STK Steakhouse

STK isn’t trying to be a classic steakhouse. The chain blends a steakhouse + lounge/club atmosphere– most locations have a live DJ and upbeat music. But the food delivers what you’d expect from a good steakhouse, including a Wagyu burger and fries on the lunch menu.

The scene is more upscale, but they do a nice job keeping the burger rich and flavorful without making it feel too heavy,” says Dozus, home chef, recipe developer & food blogger.

BurgerFi

BurgerFi is higher quality than most fast food, but still casual and quick. While it’s more expensive than other burger joints, Dozus says it’s a “solid choice” for a good Wagyu burger.