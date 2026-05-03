12 Chain Restaurants Fans Say Have the Best Hamburgers

Fans say these chain restaurants serve the best hamburgers nationwide.

I love a good hamburger, whether I am rushing through the drive-thru at a fast-food restaurant with my kids or enjoying a leisurely sit-down meal. When I’m at a fast-food restaurant, I expect a smaller, greasier patty with traditional fixings, whereas at an actual restaurant, my expectations might be a little juicier and more gourmet. You can get great burgers at both, depending on what you are craving and how much you want to spend. Here are 12 chain restaurants fans say serve the best burgers, from the griddle to the table.

Five Guys

Five Guys serves juicy, customizable burgers with hand-pressed beef, crispy bacon, and delicious buns. The burgers are simply, but delicious. “Fresh never frozen all beef patties, melty American cheese,” writes a Redditor. They also have an “assortment of top tier additions like savory grilled mushrooms and A1 sauce,” if you want a more gourmet burger. “What’s not to like?”

Red Robin

6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Red Robin is a sit-down restaurant where you can get a burger meal for just $9.99 that is truly delicious, made with its trademark gourmet thick-cut patties. The Big Yummm Deal includes either a Red’s Double Burger or Haystack Double Burger with a bottomless side and a beverage. Or, you can order the Bacon Cheeseburger, which “is loaded” with taste, the chain says. “We start with a hot and juicy beef patty on a fluffy bun, add crispy hardwood-smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo as well as your choice of cheese. Don’t take this decision lightly – the cheese is what really makes this burger yours. You can go classic with American or Cheddar, add a little kick with Pepper Jack or opt for the savory flavor of Swiss. Or you can take that left turn at Albuquerque and go with something completely different but just as tasty: tangy Bleu Cheese crumbles.”

Culver’s

Culver’s ButterBurger is one of the most legendary hamburgers in the fast-food world, primarily due to its smashed, buttery, lacy edges made with “fresh, never frozen beef,” and a “lightly buttered, toasted bun.” Diners agree it’s the best. “Culvers is probably the best all-around fast food there is. High quality ingredients, consistent, always hot, and the restaurants are always clean. Lots of good stuff there in addition to the burgers. Both fish sandwiches are very solid,” one person says. Another Redditor maintains “the double deluxe is delish.”

The Cheesecake Factory

The Cheesecake Factory has simple to gourmet burgers that are massive and have the best toppings. The Bacon Bacon Cheeseburger is “mouth-watering,” writes a Redditor. It is charbroiled and covered in melted cheddar and American, crispy bacon, thick-cut slow-roasted smoked bacon, secret sauce, then lettuce, tomato, and onion. “I had this Bacon cheeseburger last Sunday…it was a great Sunday,” writes a diner.

Shake Shack

Shake Shack burgers are delicious and classic, made with “no hormones and no antibiotics ever,” the website proudly declares. “Our proprietary Shack blend is freshly ground and served on a non-GMO potato bun.” The chain “hands down” serves the best burgers, one Redditor maintains. “There’s something in the crack that they use to coat the Pattie’s and give them that crust. Mmmmmmmm.” Another adds that the Shake Shack burger is “more elevated than McDonald’s or Burger King.”

In-N-Out Burger

In-N-Out Burger is iconic, with burger fans flocking to the Southern California-based chain in droves. “It’s cliche but that’s because it’s true,” one person says. The chain is very serious about its “Freshness You Can Taste” slogan. It always serves “only fresh – never frozen – high quality products,” the brand shared in a recent Instagram post. “We have always made our hamburger patties ourselves starting with fresh, high quality front-quarter beef chucks – no additives, fillers, or preservatives.” Patties are made “one at a time, cooked fresh to order.”

Chili’s Grill & Bar

For a sit-down burger, Chili’s Bar & Grill delivers as being big and consistently delicious. “My pick is also Chili’s. The old timer. It’s basic. But I’ve had it more than a dozen times, at several locations. Consistently good,” one says. “They always hit,” another agreed.

Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse is known for its steaks, so it may be tempting to order a large slab of beef or ribs. However, diners say the burgers are next-level and godly, and a great value. “Texas Roadhouse reg cheeseburger is good af. I get it there every time,” one says. “Agreed! Texas Roadhouse is oddly good,” another says.

The Habit Burger

The Habit is one of the few burger joints that still chargrill meat, resulting in a delicious and juicy patty. The Charburger with bacon and cheese delivers backyard-grilled flavor with fresh toppings. “Bacon Burger from The Habit’s infinitely better than 5 Guys,” one Redditor claims. “Habit does make a very good one I would agree. Cooked fresh and a good size. I don’t think there are as many topping options as FG, but it is also less money,” says another.

Buffalo Wild Wings

Sure, Buffalo Wild Wings is a go-to destination for chicken wings, but diners maintain the burgers are top-notch. “Hear me out… Buffalo Wild Wings All-American Burger. Please try it 🥹,” one Redditor maintains. “I second the all American from BWW.,” another agrees. “Bro. BWW’s burgers are shockingly good,” another said.

Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers

If you are craving a fresh smashburger, head to Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers. “Freddy’s is way better for a Midwest smash burger and their cheese curds are actually good unlike Culver’s,” one person maintains. Another declared it a “god level” burger. “Had Freddy’s for the first time in Arkansas a while back and was shocked at how good it was,” another said.

Smashburger

My favorite burger joint is Smashburger. The burger patties are fresh and delicious with the perfect crispy sear. Megan Hageman, one of our reviewers, calls it one of “the meatiest” burgers in the genre. “Despite its smash burger nature, it displays body and depth while still maintaining that quintessential charred exterior and plenty of peppery, seasoned flavor. Add the toppings and the “buttery” bun, and you get perfection. “Buoyant yet chewy, it rounds out the sandwich, creating pure burger bliss,” she says. The chain also has some of the best sides of any of the joints, including Smash Tots, Sweet Potato Waffle Fries, and Crispy Brussels Sprouts.