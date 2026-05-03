3 Restaurant Chains for the Best Jambalaya, According to Chefs

Chefs share top restaurant chains serving standout jambalaya.

Jambalaya stands out for its bold, layered flavors and all-in-one comfort, combining seasoned rice with proteins like sausage, chicken, and shrimp. Rooted in Louisiana cooking, especially in New Orleans, the dish reflects a blend of French, Spanish, and West African influences that give it its signature depth. From smoky, spicy Cajun versions to tomato-based Creole styles, jambalaya offers plenty of variety while remaining hearty and satisfying. To help you find the best versions when dining out, Eat This, Not That! asked chefs to name their favorite spots. Here are the top three.

What Makes Crave-Worthy Jambalaya

In the South, jambalaya is a staple that brings people together for fun, festive times. It’s a must-have at certain events. “Jambalaya is a go-to dish at football tailgates, outdoor socials, church dinners and birthday parties,” says Chef Frederick Terluin, executive chef, Bally’s Baton Rouge Casino + Hotel. “It’s got everything in it Louisiana is famous for – rice, well-seasoned meats and the holy trinity of chopped onions, celery and bell pepper.”

Jambalaya Shoppe

The Jambalaya Shoppe is a Louisiana institution known for serving some of the best jambalaya in the state. “We’re pretty picky about our jambalaya down here, and my go-to restaurant choice is Jambalaya Shoppe,” says Chef Frederick. “The rice is always fluffy – save your sticky rice for sushi -, the seasonings are always flavorful without being overly spicy and the meats are high quality. And, they don’t include tomatoes in their recipe, which is a win in my book.”

Pappadeux Seafood Kitchen

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Pappadeux Seafood Kitchen leans heavily into Louisiana-style cooking–think rich, buttery sauces, spices, garlic, and herbs and dishes like gumbo, étouffée, and jambalaya. That flavor intensity is a major draw, especially for people who want something more exciting than standard seafood. “Pappadeaux’s jambalaya stands out for its bold Louisiana-style flavor, layered seasoning, and hearty mix of proteins,” says Kerby Morgan Jr., chef and owner of Coastal Cuisine. “I appreciate the depth built into the rice—from smoky sausage to seafood richness—plus a spice profile that feels developed rather than one-note.” He adds, “It delivers the kind of robust, comforting flavor and consistency that makes a chain version genuinely notable.” And he’s not the only culinary pro who is a fan. Dozus, home chef, recipe developer & food blogger, says Pappadeaux Seafood Kitchen is the “strongest chain” for jambalaya. “It has the most depth and feels the closest to a proper restaurant version instead of a watered-down one,” he says.

Copeland’s of New Orleans

Copeland’s of New Orleans has locations in three different states and chefs say the jambalaya pasta is a must-have. “Copeland’s jambalaya pasta stands out for its deep Cajun flavor,” says Chef Morgan. “What makes it notable is the layered spice, hearty protein mix, and a richness that leans closer to Louisiana comfort food than a watered-down chain version. It delivers a bold, satisfying flavor with a sense of authenticity. The pasta is a nice twist!” Dozus adds, ” Copeland’s is another good choice and usually very reliable.”