5 Best “Hand-Breaded” Country Fried Steaks at Leading Chain Restaurants

Discover which popular restaurant chains serve high quality, hand breaded country fried steak.

Country fried steak is one of the most popular diner foods at any time of day—whether it’s breakfast, lunch, or dinner, this savory tenderised steak, breaded and fried to perfection is the ultimate comfort food meal. Paired with delicious creamy gravy and sides like mashed potatoes, country-fried steak breaded in-house is incredibly delicious and indulgent. If you’re looking for the real deal, here are five of the best hand-breaded country-fried steaks at popular chain restaurants.

Texas Roadhouse

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The Country Fried Sirloin at Texas Roadhouse is made from hand-battered, fresh-cut sirloin served crispy and golden, and topped with cream gravy. Guests can choose between cream gravy and brown gravy, plus two sides: The mashed potatoes are loaded with buttery spread, sour cream, cheddar cheese, and bacon, and make a perfect accompaniment to the steak.

Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen

The Country Fried Steak at Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen is a fan-favorite menu item: This steak is hand-breaded and served on Texas toast with country gravy, plus the choice of two sides. The chain also has hand-breaded Country Fried Chicken, also on Texas toast with country gravy.

Cracker Barrel

Cracker Barrel is famous for down-home comfort food classics, and the Country Fried Steak is no exception: Tender steak breaded and golden-fried, topped with sawmill gravy. Each platter comes with two or three classic sides and buttermilk biscuits or corn muffins. Pair it with mashed potatoes and you’re all set.

Logan’s Roadhouse

The Country Fried Steak at Logan’s Roadhouse is made in-house and topped with white pepper gravy and served with two sides. The Pork Osso Buco is another sumptuous comfort food classic: Tender roasted pork shank topped with savory Brewski Gravy and served over mashed potatoes and green beans.

Huddle House

The Country Fried Steak Dinner at Huddle House is made from a battered beef steak served with white pepper country gravy, plus Texas Toast or a buttery, fluffy biscuit and your choice of two sides. The Chopped Steak Dinner is another great option served with savory mushroom gravy, and also with Texas Toast or a biscuit, and two sides.