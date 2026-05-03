6 Seafood Chains Serving the Best Fried Oysters and Spicy Remoulade

Satisfy your seafood cravings with these top-rated restaurant chains.

Spicy remoulade is the perfect accompaniment to fried oysters, with the tangy sauce perfectly complementing the savory, rich oysters for a truly special meal. While regular remoulade is fairly easy to find, especially in Cajun restaurants, the hotter Louisiana-style is less common and absolutely delicious. Here are six seafood chains where the fried oysters, remoulade, and sides will keep you going back for more.

Hank’s Oyster Bar

Hank’s Oyster Bar has a delicious Cayenne Remoulade to pair with options like the Fried Goose Point Oyster Dinner, which also comes with Old Bay fries and coleslaw. The Oyster Po’Boy with tartar sauce is also excellent. “Hank’s is the perfect lunch spot!” one diner raved. “The fried oysters, Hank’s double patty cheeseburger, and fish & chips were all incredible — fresh, flavorful, and cooked to perfection.”

Felix’s Restaurant & Oyster Bar

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Felix’s Restaurant & Oyster Bar offers guests a Fried Oyster Platter served with hushpuppies, french fries, and coleslaw, with the choice of peppery remoulade on the side. The Fried Oyster Po’Boy is also excellent, and diners who want a hearty meal can opt for the Half Po’Boy and Side: Shrimp, Crawfish, Fried Fish or Oyster Po-Boy with Étouffée, Jambalaya, Gumbo, or Red Beans and Rice.

BB’s Tex-Orleans

Diners at BB’s Tex-Orleans can feast on Fried Gulf Oysters paired with spicy chipotle remoulade for a truly tasty meal. The Boudin Balls appetizer is one of many delicious choices to share at the table, made with pork, spices, and dirty rice hand-breaded and fried to perfection, with the chipotle remoulade.

Acme Oyster House

The Oyster Remoulade at Acme Oyster House is a fan-favorite menu item. “I had the char-grilled and the fried oysters remoulade appetizer as my entree. Both were wonderful. A must stop in New Orleans,” one fan said.

Pappadeaux Seafood Kitchen

Pappadeaux Seafood Kitchen has delicious fried oysters, available in both medium and large plates, and diners can order hot remoulade on the side. The Seafood Platter is perfect for those who want some of everything: Two fried catfish fillets, shrimp, oysters, stuffed shrimp, and stuffed crab.

The Original Oyster House

The Original Oyster House has a tangy remoulade with a kick that goes perfectly with the Fried Oysters plate. The restaurant also has a delicious Fire Cracker Oysters meal perfect for those who like a little heat: Oysters are baked with jalapeños and garlic cream sauce and topped with Parmesan cheese. Braver diners can try the Joe & Dave’s Alligator Bites, made with a half pound of delicious fried alligator served with Joe and Dave’s Gator sauce. As the restaurant says, don’t be afraid!