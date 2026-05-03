5 Chain Restaurants Fans Say Have the Best “Crunchy” Fried Fish Sliders

Diners rank the top restaurant chains serving the crispiest fish sliders.

If you’re craving a fish sandwich but want something more bite-sized than the usual restaurant fare, sliders are the way to go. Crispy fried fish fillets tucked into soft, steamed buns with sauce is the ultimate seafood treat, even more tasty when they’re bite-sized. So where are these mini-mouthfuls to be found? Here are five seafood chains with the best crunchy fish sliders that diners love.

Rubio’s Coastal Grill

Rubio’s Coastal Grill has delicious Baja Fish Sliders served on King’s Hawaiian Buns. “Not me realizing Rubio’s Baja Fish Sliders aren’t perfectly shaped because they’re made with real fish filets,” one fan said. “Beer-battered pollock, jalapeño tartar, crunchy slaw, and a soft Hawaiian roll… and at $4.99, getting a second one just made sense.”

White Castle

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The Panko Breaded Fish Slider at White Castle is a hit with diners who love this menu item: Tender flaky Alaska pollock with a crispy panko breading topped with American cheese. “The fish sandwiches and clam strips are amazing,” one fan shared.

Krystal

The Crispy Fish Sliders at Krystal are made with wild-caught Alaskan Pollock, and make a nice addition to the menu. “I miss Krystal’s. Now living out in western Colorado the closest I can get is frozen White Castle. I fully admit I buy them and eat them,” one fan said.

Sammy’s Sliders

Sammy’s Sliders has a Fish Filet packed with a large crispy fish filet, American cheese, coleslaw, and Sammy’s Sauce. “Went to Sammy’s Sliders for the first time, the food was great – we will be going back,” one fan said.

A&W Restaurants

A&W Restaurants occasionally brings Cod Sliders back to the menu on a seasonal basis. “The Cod Burger from A&W is a new favourite for me! Here for a limited time only, this delicious fish sandwich is a must try for the summer,” one diner said.