5 Best Chain Restaurants for Valentine’s Day, According to Chefs 

Chefs share the chain restaurants offering the most memorable Valentine’s Day menus and experiences.

Dining out on Valentine’s Day usually means unappealing prix-fixe menus and overpriced, packed restaurants that are tough to get into without a reservation weeks in advance. But there’s a way to skip the hassle and still enjoy a memorable meal without breaking the bank. According to chefs, several restaurant chains are serving thoughtfully crafted menus at price points that feel indulgent without being excessive—making them an easy win for a stress-free celebration. To find the best menus and deals, Eat This, Not That! turned to chefs behind these Valentine’s Day offerings that promise an unforgettable experience. Here are the top five places to consider.

Thirsty Lion

Thirsty Lion is a small but growing chain with 12 locations across Arizona, Texas, Oregon, and Colorado. This Valentine’s Day weekend, the restaurant is offering two curated fixed-price menus, each featuring a selection of appetizers, entrées, and desserts, paired with a six-ounce glass of wine or prosecco to round out the dining experience. Keith Castro, former chef and now the Food & Beverage Vice President at Thirsty Lion created the specials and said, “This is a great place for Valentine’s Day because it offers a thoughtfully curated 3 course dining experience that feels romantic and special without feeling overdone or overpriced.” He explained, “What truly sets it apart is the value. When you consider the quality of ingredients, portion sizes, and execution, the price more than holds its own. In a time when 3 course chef curated menus can feel expensive for what’s delivered, this menu stands out as genuinely worth it. He added, “The best meal on the menu is the ribeye steak. The premium cut quality makes it a memorable experience for Valentine’s or Galentine’s day.”

Chef’s Crafted Course Menu 1 ($50 per person)

Starters: Bacon-wrapped dates or a warm, shareable artichoke spinach dip.

Entrees: Choices include black cherry BBQ pork tenderloin, Tuscan Romano chicken, or a savory shrimp and butternut squash linguine, each paired with hearty sides and seasonal vegetables.

Desserts:Classic, romantic finishes like crème brûlée or a decadent chocolate chip cookie ice cream sandwich.

Chef’s Crafted Course Menu 2 ($75 per person)

Starters: Jumbo shrimp cocktail or the signature artichoke spinach dip.

Entrees: Premium selections including cedar plank salmon, sesame-crusted ahi tuna, or a bold blackened ribeye steak with bourbon butter.

Desserts: Rich, shareable showstoppers like molten lava cake or whiskey apple crumble with ice cream.

​​Sonny’s BBQ

For BBQ lovers, Sonny’s BBQ is doing a deal– buy two entrees and get a free appetizer or dessert. “At Sonny’s, Valentine’s Day is about good food and great company at incredible prices,” says Shannon Snell, Head pitmaster at Sonny’s BBQ. He notes, “Sonny’s is perfect for couples who’d rather connect over a great barbecue than stress over needing to make reservations and long wait times – we’ll take care of the amazing food, so you can take care of the chocolate and roses.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Firebirds Wood Fired Grill

Known for its warm and inviting atmosphere, Firebirds Wood Fired Grill has over 70 locations in 23 states and is ideal for Valentine’s Day weekend.”Firebirds is the perfect place for guests to slow down, be present, and enjoy an intimate night together in a warm and upscale environment,” says Chef Andy Seiple, Corporate Executive Chef at Firebirds Wood Fired Grill. He explains, “From the moment our guests walk in, the hospitality-driven atmosphere sets stage for a truly unforgettable evening.” Chef Andy adds, “The real star of the show, aside from the person sitting across from you, is our seasonally chef inspired, scratch prepared offerings. Every bite is crafted with care, and you can truly taste the passion our chef teams across the brand pour into each dish! There is nothing more memorable than sharing a hand-crafted experience and discovering new flavors with that special someone.” Must-try items for Valentine’s Day at Firebirds includes: Roasted Herb Goat Cheese Fondue made for sharing, Chile Salmon and Shrimp or Garlic Thyme Filet and Dark Chocolate Cherry Bread Pudding that guarantees nothing is left to be desired. All of it is paired beautifully with the decadent, sip-worthy Raspberry Espresso Martini.

Malibu Farm

Known for its commitment to fresh, organic, locally sourced ingredients, Malibu Farm is a California hotspot that reflects the lifestyle of the state—healthy, casual, and effortlessly chic, with a menu that highlights bright flavors and seasonal produce in a laid-back yet scenic setting. Malibu Farms has four locations: Malibu Pier, Lido Newport Village, Seaport Village San Diego, and Tiburon, which has a special romantic flair to North Bay diners.

“Gone are the days of having to venture all the way into San Francisco for a taste of city views and food,” says Chef Chris Ball, Executive Chef at Malibu Farm Tiburon. “Now, you can spend an intimate evening gazing out at the San Francisco skyline, enjoying fresh, locally sourced food, all without having to cross the bridge.” For Valentine’s Day, the Tiburon location is leaning into the romantic with vegetable-forward pizzas in the shape of a heart. Diners can expect everything from an avocado pizza with jalapeno ricotta, as well as a butternut squash pizza with miyokos vegan mozzarella and hot honey. “We don’t have the science to back it up, but everything tastes better when it’s heart-shaped,” says Chef Chris.

Great Wolf Lodge Resorts

If you’re looking for a unique twist for Valentine’s Day weekend, Great Wolf Lodge might be your ideal spot. While the resorts are known for their family-oriented indoor water park resorts, Great Wolf Lodge is offering a first-ever adults-only luxe dinner experience exclusively offered on Valentine’s Day. The “Romance in the River” package experience transforms the indoor water park into a one-night-only Valentine’s destination, where couples enjoy a five-course gourmet dinner (optional wine pairings) in a private cabana, followed by dessert and champagne served while floating together along the Lazy River. Think romantic river cruise vibes…just in a perfectly heated 84° water park. Menu highlights include” butter-poached lobster with tagliolini pasta, crispy pancetta, green peas in a Chardonnay butter sauce, paired with curated wines for each course. “There’s been a renaissance with the culinary offerings at our resorts, so it was fun putting together a menu that features a more refined, romantic table of offerings to help demonstrate just how far we’ve advanced as a brand on the culinary side,” says Chef Jon Eyer, Vice President Culinary Operations for Great Wolf Lodge. “For this special Valentine’s Day dinner, each course was thoughtfully crafted and designed to be shared — from delicate small bites to indulgent desserts — inviting couples to slow down and connect over an intimate, memorable dining experience.”