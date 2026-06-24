5 Restaurant Chains Where the Fried Seafood Is Surprisingly Good, According to Diners

These popular burger, steak, and fast-food chains serve top-tier fish and shrimp.

Finding good fried seafood outside of a dedicated seafood restaurant can be hit-or-miss, but many spots not necessarily known for seafood might surprise you. Whether it’s a fast-food chain more famous for burgers than fish or a steakhouse that excels in specific fried fish dinners, the following spots have developed a reputation for excellent seafood diners know will be delicious every single time: Here are five chains where the fried seafood is surprisingly good, according to fans.

Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse is known for excellent steaks at great value, but the chain also has a fried catfish fish diners rave about. ” I ordered the 3 piece catfish, salad and baked potato. It was very good, the fish was fried perfectly, salad was crisp and a nice size, the potato was fluffy, and cooked perfectly as well,” one fan said.

Bubba Gump Shrimp Co.

Bubba Gump Shrimp Co. might be famous for the Forrest Gump tie-in, but diners expecting low-quality gimmicky fare are frequently surprised by how good the food is. “The food? Divine,” one fan said. “The shrimp? Practically dancing with flavor. The vibe? Like stepping into the heart of Forrest Gump’s world — but with better lighting and phenomenal service.”

Culver’s

Culver’s is a fast-food chain widely considered to have some of the best, if not the best, fried cod (and during Lent, fried walleye). “Butter burgers are amazing, especially the mushroom Swiss. The North Atlantic cod is also fantastic,” one fan said. “The cod sandwich is out of this world alongside the burgers,” another diner agreed.

Arby’s

Arby’s diners appreciate the chain’s delicious roast beef sandwiches, but the restaurant also has an impressive fish sandwich that only comes around once a year but is well worth waiting for: The King’s Hawaiian Fish Deluxe. “I’ve already had 2 kings Hawaiian fish sandwiches this week there. They’re SO GOOD,” one fan raved.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

The Capital Grille

The Capital Grille has a fried calamari dish (Pan-Fried Calamari with Hot Cherry Peppers) that easily rivals ones you would find at a high-end seafood spot. “One of our favorite restaurants. The service can’t be beat and the food is absolutely outstanding. The calamari is the best we’ve had anywhere (and we order it everywhere),” one diner said.