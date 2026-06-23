5 Restaurant Chains With the Best Fried Seafood Feasts, According to Diners

Diners share their favorite spots for crispy fish, shrimp, and crab cakes.

Fried seafood platters are a great way for a group of people to sample a variety of different items, from fried fish and scallops to conch and oysters. These combo servings are also ideal as a meal for someone who wants a little bit of everything, especially when paired with traditional fish-fry sides like hushpuppies and coleslaw. Many chains offer some variation on a seafood feast, depending on region and seasonal availability, so there really is something for everyone. Here are five restaurant chains with the best fried seafood feasts, according to diners.

Mike’s Restaurant & Crab House

Mike’s Restaurant & Crab House has a Fried Seafood Combo Platter with crab cake, oysters, shrimp, and haddock. “The crab-topped shrimp were divine, and all the fish on the platter was amazing. Now I know why my mom used to say you couldn’t get crab cakes like they make them in MD, because there were big hunks of crab meat in there, not an overpowering amount, but the ideal ratio of meat-to-batter,” one fan said.

Crabby Bill’s

The Fried Seafood Combo at Crabby Bill’s comes with flounder, deviled crab, shrimp, and scallops, served with Old Bay fries and slaw. “Excellent fried seafood platter. Fish, scallops, shrimp, deviled crab. All were cooked just right,” one happy diner shared.

Square Grouper Bar & Grill

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Diners at Square Grouper Bar & Grill has several seafood platters on the menu, including the local fish platter, which is served with fries and coleslaw. “We had the coconut shrimp platter and the sweet chili sauce was amazing! We also had the Asian salad with sautéed scallops, absolutely delicious,” one guest said.

Pinchers

Pinchers platters have something for everyone, from fried oysters to shrimp and more. “This place is our new fave! Can’t Fake Fresh – and they don’t. Had the Mahi platter, the blackened shrimp with boom boom sauce, steamers and conch fritters. Everything fantastic,” one diner said.

High Tide Harry’s

High Tide Harry’s has a sharing sampler option where guests can feast on their choice of fried calamari, conch fritters, clam strips, and more. “Today I ordered the Fried Oyster Platter-Fried Oysters, Cole Slaw, Hushpuppies & Side Salad. Oysters were plump and fat and tasted really good!” one fan shared.