5 Best Cheesecake Factory Dishes, According to Diners

Fans say these Cheesecake Factory dishes are must-orders.

Opening up the Cheesecake Factory menu is overwhelming, to say the least. The laminated book features page after page of appetizers, entrees, salads, and desserts, with over 250 items to choose from. If you aren’t sure what to order, there are a handful of Cheesecake Factory dishes that keep customers coming back for more, not including the chain’s trademark bread basket or cheesecake slices. Here are the 5 best Cheesecake Factory dishes, according to fans.

Avocado or Tex-Mex Eggrolls

The south-of-the-border-inspired eggrolls are a crunchy, creamy, addictive starter. The Avocado Egg Rolls are a vegetarian app with avocado, sun-dried tomato, red onion, and cilantro fried in a crisp wrapper and served with a tamarind-cashew dipping sauce. My go-to is the Tex-Mex Egg Roll with spicy chicken, corn, black beans, peppers, onions, and melted cheese, served with avocado cream and salsa.

Shepherd’s Pie

The Cheesecake Factory is one of a few places where you can get a Shepherd’s Pie. “Ground Beef, Carrots, Peas, Zucchini and Onions in a Delicious Mushroom Gravy Covered with a Mashed Potato-Parmesan Cheese Crust,” reads the menu. One Tripadvisor reviewer noted that it “was a huge portion and came with lots of meat. Very tasty and served hot.” Another Tripadvisor reviewer shared, “The Shepherd’s Pie is so good. I recommend it to everyone.”

Chicken Littles

You don't have to order off the kids' menu at Cheesecake Factory to enjoy chicken nuggets. Just get the iconic Chicken Littles, "Chicken Tenderloins Breaded and Fried Crisp. Served with Mashed Potatoes and Fresh Buttered Corn," reads the menu. "I'm picky so I just go with the chicken littles every time lol. It's basically just adult chicken fingers but I have yet to be glared at so I'm gonna keep getting it," writes one Redditor.

Thai Chicken Lettuce Wraps

The Thai Chicken Lettuce Wraps have been one of the most popular appetizers on the menu for decades for a reason: They are perfect. “Thai chicken lettuce wraps, been my go to for years,” one Redditor writes. “I like the ones on the skinnylicious menu because they come pre-assembled,” another adds. “Agree those are fantastic,” a third chimes in.

Louisiana Chicken Pasta

Louisiana Chicken Pasta, a Southern-inspired pasta dish with parmesan-crusted chicken served over pasta with mushrooms, peppers, and onions in a spicy sauce, has been a crowd-pleaser for decades, Other popular pasta include the 4 Cheese Pasta and Pasta Da Vinci, “Sauteed Chicken, Mushrooms and Onions in a Delicious Madeira Wine Sauce Tossed with Penne Pasta,” which one Redditor calls “heavenly.”