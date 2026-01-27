4 Standing Exercises That Shrink Stubborn Belly Overhang Faster Than Gym Machines After 55

Kick your belly pooch to the curb with these simple standing exercises.

Belly fat is a common frustration that comes with age. Hormonal shifts, decreased physical activity, and the natural loss of lean muscle are all to blame. But by revving up your workouts with just the right exercises—and performing them on a regular basis—you can kick an unwanted “belly pooch” to the curb. We spoke with Steve Chambers, Senior Certified Personal Trainer and Gym Manager at Ultimate Performance, who shares four standing exercises that will shrink abdominal fat faster than gym machines after 55.

Your core is meant to provide stability to your body while you stand tall. Daily tasks like carrying grocery bags, walking, bending, lifting, and getting up from a seated position all require your ab muscles to work properly. This is why standing core workouts are so effective. According to Chambers, they call for your ab muscles to rotate, brace, support your spine, and resist movement in real-life positions.

Below, Chambers breaks down four stellar standing exercises that help shrink belly fat after 55. Keep in mind that progressive overload is crucial if you want your abdominal region to change.

Squats

This simple bodyweight exercise is a major power. Squats put your abs and lower body to work as you try to stay balanced and maintain tension.

Stand tall with your feet shoulder-width apart. Extend your arms in front of you or place your hands on your hips. Use a chair for support, if necessary. Bend at the knees and hips as you lower into a squat. Use control to descend until your thighs assume a “sitting” position or lower. Press through your heels to return to standing.

Farmer’s Carry

The farmer’s carry is a simple yet incredibly productive workout for your core. By walking while carrying heavy dumbbells, your core stays braced throughout. This exercise works your obliques, abs, shoulders, lower back, and grip strength.

Hold a heavy dumbbell or kettlebell—50% of your body weight—in each hand at your sides. Start walking forward, keeping your torso still.

Deadlifts

Chambers dubs deadlifts to be one of the most productive core builders.

Stand tall with your feet hip-width apart, holding a heavy dumbbell in each hand in front of your thighs. Make sure your legs are mostly straight with just a slight bend in the knees. Hinge at the hips to lower the weights down your legs and toward the floor. Keep your back flat and the dumbbells close to your body when lowering, feeling a solid stretch in the hamstrings. Activate your glutes and hamstrings as you stand back up.

Standing Woodchops

This rotational exercise fires up your obliques, abs, shoulders, and upper back at the same time.