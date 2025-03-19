7 Chick-fil-A Menu Items Ranked by How Much Fans Love Them

Chick-fil-A is one of the most popular fast-food chains in the U.S., with customers raving about the addictively delicious chicken sandwiches. The menu is packed with a variety of different entrées, sides, snacks, and drinks, but what do people really go crazy for? In this Reddit thread, Chick-fil-A fans shared their all-time favorite orders, and Eat This, Not That is ranking them based on which ones got the most positive mentions. Here are 7 Chick-fil-A Menu Items fans obsess about the most.

Waffle Fries

No trip to Chick-fil-A is complete without the famous Waffle Fries, customers say. "Regular chicken sandwich, medium waffle fries and Diet Coke EVERY single time. YUMMMMM," one enthusiastic fan said. "Waffle fries are a must, slightly inconsistent with doneness which is really unavoidable as it could be early, late, busy lunch…no way if knowing 😂 Though when they're on, they're on 🍟," another Redditor said.

Chicken Noodle Soup

Redditors give the Chicken Noodle Soup a shout out, saying it doesn't get the attention it deserves. Made with Shredded Chick-fil-A chicken breast, chopped carrots and celery with egg noodles in a hearty broth, the delicious soup is served with Saltine crackers. "The chicken noodle soup is severely underrated," one fan said. "Market salad with apple cider vinaigrette and the chicken soup have me tethered," another agreed.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Chick-fil-A Chicken Nuggets

The Chick-fil-A nuggets are another fan-favorite. "12ct nuggets with fries and drizzle it with Buffalo Sauce and Ranch," one said. "Nuggets, all the nuggets," another agreed. "Grilled chicken nuggets, mac and cheese, and a lemonade," a third added.

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

A vocal group absolutely loves the Chick-fil-A grilled chicken instead of the regular fried sandwich. "Spicy grilled is the GOAT. Non-negotiable," one person commented. "Grilled chicken sandwich. It's my favorite considering you can't get grilled chicken at other fast food restaurants in my area," another agreed.

Spicy Chicken Sandwich

The Spicy Chicken Sandwich is a firm favorite amongst Chick-fil-A fans, who rave about the addictive flavor. "I just tried the spicy chicken this last week. I typically don't care for spicy chicken sandwiches at other restaurants so I just never ordered it. Now I'm hooked. It's really good," one Redditor said.

Chick-fil-A Chicken Sandwich

Chick-fil-A's original Chicken Sandwich, served on a toasted, buttery bun with dill pickle chips, is unbeatable, fans say. "The classic sandwich of course," one Redditor said. "Regular/spicy chicken sandwich. Deluxe or not, it's always perfection!" another commented.

Spicy Chicken Deluxe

The Spicy Chicken Deluxe is a firm winner, with several Redditors saying the sandwich is the best item on the menu. Some even suggest adding bacon to take the fan-favorite from great to perfect. "Spicy deluxe is goated," one Redditor said. ​​"Making me want CFA right now at 6 am in a town without CFA," another responded.