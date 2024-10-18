Every Single Chick-fil-A Side, Tasted & Ranked

If you tried picturing Chick-fil-A's best side dish, there's a fair chance that the waffle fries would immediately come to mind. One of the most popular fast-food items of all time, those distinctly shaped spuds are a beloved accompaniment to Chick-fil-A's array of nuggets, tenders, fried chicken sandwiches, and of course, the famous Chick-fil-A Sauce. Some fans have even declared them the best fries in the business, an impressive feat when you consider all of the craveable fast-food fries on the market right now.

Chick-fil-A side options aren't just limited to waffle fries, however. The chain serves an array of alternative meal accompaniments such as salads, soups, and macaroni and cheese. So, to determine which Chick-fil-A option is truly the tastiest, I recently tried every single side at the chain (well, aside from the pre-packaged Buddy Fruits Apple Sauce offered with kid's meals) in a big tasting showdown.

Read on for my reviews of each side, starting with my least favorite and ending with my top pick. Spoiler alert: the winner absolutely blew me away.

Chicken Tortilla Soup

Nutrition : (Per Cup)

Calories : 340

Fat : 11 g (Saturated Fat: 3 g)

Sodium : 1,070 mg

Carbs : 38 g (Fiber: 17 g, Sugar: 4 g)

Protein : 24 g

Chick-fil-A's Chicken Tortilla Soup features shredded chicken breast, navy beans, black beans, and vegetables in a creamy soup base, plus a packet of seasoned corn tortilla strips on the side. This is a seasonal item that typically returns for a limited time starting in the fall each year. A cup of the soup cost me $5.95.

The look: With its creamy base, colorful tortilla strips, and mix of beans and veggies, this is a far cry from a typical chicken soup. There weren't many chicken pieces to be seen as I stirred through it, which was disappointing, and the texture was so incredibly thick that it looked more akin to baby food.

The taste: As was foreshadowed by its ultra-thick consistency, this soup had an appallingly grainy texture that immediately ruined any chance of me enjoying it. A fellow taster I had with me even remarked that the broth itself had "the texture of a bean." The flavor of the soup was strong, decently tasty, and very similar to the pre-portioned taco spice packets sold at grocery stores. However, I still couldn't stomach more than a couple bites of the stuff due to that abysmal texture.

I Tried Chick-fil-A's Entire Breakfast Menu & One Item Blew Me Away

Chicken Noodle Soup

Nutrition : (Per Cup)

Calories : 170

Fat : 4 g (Saturated Fat: 1 g)

Sodium : 1,220 mg

Carbs : 25 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 1 g)

Protein : 10 g

The Chicken Noodle Soup features shredded chicken breast, carrots, celery, and egg noodles in a hearty broth, served with a side of saltine crackers. A cup of this soup cost me $4.35.

The look: This looked to be a pretty standard chicken soup at first glance between the carrots, celery, chicken, and egg noodles. But upon further inspection, I saw that there wasn't much chicken and the pieces I did have were disappointingly small. The broth itself was also weirdly thick and viscous in a way that I can only describe as boogery.

The taste: Soups don't seem to be Chick-fil-A's forte, unfortunately. While this option had pretty good flavor—well seasoned and chicken-forward—all of the textures were a huge miss. The noodles and veggies had all been cooked until they were practically mush and most of the chicken was broken up into fine bits. Additionally, I would have much preferred a brothy consistency over the weirdly thick texture of this soup.

Pimento Cheese

Nutrition : (Per Serving)

Calories : 600

Fat : 50 g (Saturated Fat: 23 g, Trans Fat: 1.5 g)

Sodium : 1,120 mg

Carbs : 16 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 3 g)

Protein : 19 g

Chick-fil-A first introduced its pimento cheese—a creamy spread with cheddar cheese, pimento peppers, and green chilis—as part of its limited-edition Honey Pepper Pimento Chicken Sandwich that debuted in fall 2023. When the chain brought the sandwich back for another limited-time run in August this year, it also began offering its pimento cheese as a standalone side served with saltines. This item cost me $3.99.

The look: Creamy, packed with shredded cheese, and studded with bits of pimento peppers. The consistency was so thick that my cracker broke in half as I was trying to scoop out a taste.

The taste: I'll admit that this is my first time trying pimento cheese, and I was slightly put off when this cold, rich, and tangy spread hit my tongue initially. However, the flavor became much more balanced and enjoyable once I chewed into the shredded cheese and pimentos, which added some savory, peppery notes to the dip.

My main gripe with this option and the reason I ranked it so low is that it tasted pretty underseasoned despite packing 1,120 milligrams of sodium. I can certainly see people who already love pimento cheese appreciating this menu addition. But for me, it just wasn't tasty or craveable enough that I'd ever choose it over my go-to Chick-fil-A Sauce for dunking my nuggets and waffle fries.

7 Healthiest Chick-fil-A Breakfast Items—and 3 To Skip

Berry Parfait

Nutrition : (Per Serving)

Calories : 270

Fat : 9 g (Saturated Fat: 3.5 g)

Sodium : 85 mg

Carbs : 35 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 26 g)

Protein : 13 g

Chick-fil-A's Berry Parfait comes with vanilla bean yogurt, fresh berries, and your choice of either cookie crumbs or granola (I opted for the latter). This side cost me $4.99.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

The look: This was undoubtedly one of the most visually pleasing sides I tried at Chick-fil-A. The creamy, thick yogurt was studded with vanilla bean specks, topped with vibrant berries, and finished with granola that features nuts and dried fruit.

The taste: I love parfaits to begin with and had high hopes for this option because of the visual appeal, but my overall experience with the berry parfait was mixed. I tried the yogurt by itself first and found it to be overwhelmingly sweet. However, when I got a little bit of everything on my spoon, the tart berries and crunchy granola helped balance the cloying yogurt and made for a decently tasty bite. I don't see myself ordering this option again, but it was still a vast improvement over the lower-ranking sides.

Fruit Cup

Nutrition : (Per Small Cup)

Calories : 60

Fat : 0 g

Sodium : 0 mg

Carbs : 14 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 11 g)

Protein : 1 g

This light side option is prepared fresh daily and features a mix of mandarin orange segments, strawberry slices, blueberries, and chopped red and green apples. A small fruit cup cost me $3.39.

The look: Like with the Berry Parfait, I loved the colorful mix of fruits and the visual element they bring to this option. While the strawberries in my cup were slightly dry, everything else looked fresh and enticing.

The taste: Though a fruit cup may be simple and unassuming in comparison to some of Chick-fil-A's other offerings, it was actually one of the stronger contenders in this taste test. Admittedly, the strawberries were a little dry and not super flavorful. But everything else, from the crisp apple pieces to the tart blueberries to the juicy mandarin segments, was perfectly enjoyable. The fact that it's prepared fresh daily gives me even more reason to appreciate it.

10 Best Secret Menu Items at Chick-fil-A

Waffle Potato Chips

Nutrition : (Per Serving)

Calories : 220

Fat : 13 g (Saturated Fat: 3.5 g)

Sodium : 250 mg

Carbs : 25 g (Fiber: 2 g)

Protein : 3 g

This pre-packaged snack consists of kettle-cooked waffle cut potato chips with a sprinkle of sea salt. The bag of chips cost me $2.39, making it the cheapest à la carte side on the menu.

The look: These chips were thick and yellow with some light golden browning around the edges. The single-serve bag also came with a pretty generous serving of chips compared to other brands I've tried.

The taste: Chick-fil-A serves up a really solid potato chip. The thick cut of these chips makes for a remarkable, satisfying crunch, and they have just the right amount of salt. I could see these being especially delicious enjoyed alongside a sandwich for lunch. While I don't have any actual critiques about this snack, there were several Chick-fil-A side items that brought a little more to the table in terms of creativity and overall deliciousness.

Side Salad

Nutrition : (Per Serving)

Calories : 470

Fat : 42 g (Saturated Fat: 8 g)

Sodium : 700 mg

Carbs : 14 g (Fiber: 4 g, Sugar: 5 g)

Protein : 6 g

Chick-fil-A's Side Salad features mixed greens, grape tomatoes, and shredded Monterey Jack and cheddar cheeses. The salad also comes with your choice of dressing (I opted for Light Italian) and a packet of crispy charred tomato and bell pepper pieces. This item cost me $4.49.

The look: I don't order salads from fast-food joints often, so I was pleasantly surprised to see the vibrant green lettuce, big shreds of cheese, and bright tomatoes featured in this option. The charred tomatoes and crispy bell peppers (which I forgot to add to the salad until after photographing it) also added attractive pops of red color.

The taste: Fresh, flavorful, and simple in a great way. I absolutely love that Chick-fil-A doesn't overcomplicate this classic side option and instead just focuses on providing good quality greens and toppings with your dressing of choice. The Light Italian Dressing I chose for my salad was tangy, well seasoned, and aromatic, while the charred tomatoes and bell pepper pieces added a unique smoky flavor and delightful crunch. I can see why there was so much uproar when Chick-fil-A decided to discontinue its side salad last year (a decision that was reversed soon after).

6 Best Fast-Food Salads, Tasted & Ranked for 2024

Kale Crunch Side

Nutrition : (Per Serving)

Calories : 170

Fat : 12 g (Saturated Fat: 1.5 g)

Sodium : 250 mg

Carbs : 13 g (Fiber: 4 g, Sugar: 8 g)

Protein : 4 g

Chick-fil-A's Kale Crunch Side consists of curly kale and green cabbage tossed with an apple cider and dijon mustard vinaigrette and topped with salted, roasted almonds. This salad cost me $4.45.

The look: This side option mostly consisted of kale studded with pieces of green cabbage. My local Chick-fil-A forgot to include the packet of almonds meant to be sprinkled atop the salad, which was unfortunate, but everything else looked fresh and was dressed well in the vinaigrette.

The taste: I was super impressed by the flavor and quality of this side, which is especially notable since kale salads aren't a go-to of mine at all. The greens were tender and came with the perfect amount of dressing, which was tangy, slightly sweet, and perfectly balanced. I can see the salt and crunch of the almonds elevating the salad even more, but it was delicious even without them. As much as I enjoyed the Side Salad, I found the Kale Crunch Side to be even tastier and more craveable.

Waffle Fries

Nutrition : (Per 1 Large Order)

Calories : 600

Fat : 35 g (Saturated Fat: 5 g)

Sodium : 340 mg

Carbs : 65 g (Fiber: 7 g, Sugar: 1 g)

Protein : 7 g

Chick-fil-A's signature fries are made from waffle-cut potatoes cooked in canola oil and sprinkled with sea salt. A large order cost me $3.25.

The look: I've had some mixed experiences with Chick-fil-A's Waffle Fries in the past. At times, they're golden brown, crispy, and perfectly seasoned. But at other times, they're cold, soggy, and lacking salt. Thankfully, the order I got for this taste test looked like a fresh, well-executed batch.

The taste: Given all the fanfare that surrounds Chick-fil-A's Waffle Fries, is it really a surprise that these ranked near the top of this taste test? Though the fries had softened slightly by the time I tried them, they weren't greasy at all and still had a tantalizing crunch around the edges. Additionally, the salt levels were just right and they paired beautifully with the chain's creamy, tangy, and slightly sweet Chick-fil-A Sauce.

The Waffle Fries have been my go-to side ever since I started eating at Chick-fil-A a few years ago, and thanks to this taste test, I know that they're just as delicious as ever. However, there was one side that blew me away even more than the Waffle Fries when I tried it for the first time in this taste test.

10 Restaurant Chains That Serve the Best Seasoned Fries

Mac & Cheese

Nutrition : (Per 1 Small Cup)

Calories : 270

Fat : 17 g (Saturated Fat: 10 g)

Sodium : 710 mg

Carbs : 17 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 2 g)

Protein : 12 g

Chick-fil-A's Mac & Cheese is made with a blend of cheeses—including parmesan, cheddar, and romano—and baked in restaurants to create a crispy top layer. A small cup cost me $3.59.

The look: As a macaroni and cheese fanatic, the thick, creamy cheese sauce dressing the noodles looked absolutely drool-worthy to me. I also spotted plenty of golden brown crispy bits in my cup from the baked top layer.

The taste: This is by far the best macaroni and cheese I've had from a fast-food restaurant. The sauce is well seasoned and packed with sharp, savory flavors from the blend of cheese. Meanwhile, the noodles still have a bit of a bite to them and the baked layer of cheese adds a delicious caramelized flavor and slightly crispy texture to the dish.

While I went into this taste test with an open mind, I had suspicions that the much lauded Waffle Fries would end up stealing the top spot. However, discovering a brand-new favorite was a delightful surprise, and I can't wait to enjoy cups of this delicious Mac & Cheese option alongside my Chick-fil-A meals moving forward. It's that good.

Why Trust Eat This, Not That!?

Eat This, Not That! is committed to creating high-quality content that you can trust to be accurate, properly researched, routinely reviewed, and updated with the latest information. Our writers, editors, and medical and/or certified experts consider this to be an unwavering promise we make to our readers in the pursuit of delivering impactful and meaningful content.