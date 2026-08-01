5 Restaurant Chains With the Best Chicken Bacon Ranch Anything, According to Diners

These chain restaurants serve diners' favorite chicken, bacon, and ranch sandwiches, pizzas, and more.

Some foods just go well together. Peanut butter and jelly, salt and pepper, steak and potatoes, and yes, chicken, bacon, and ranch. While not everyone loves the trio, it is a wildly popular combination, especially for subs and pizza. What makes it work? Chicken is mild, bacon is salty, and ranch is creamy, resulting in perfection. Where can you get it in spectacular form? Here are 5 chain restaurants with the best chicken bacon ranch anything, according to diners.

Subway

The Subway Chicken & Bacon Ranch, AKA #20 Elite Chicken Bacon Ranch, combines rotisserie-style chicken, double Monterey cheddar cheese, and hickory-smoked bacon. According to diners, it is perfection. If you prefer grilled chicken, just ask your sandwich artist.

Domino’s

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Domino’s Spicy Chicken Bacon Ranch Specialty Pizza is a crowdpleaser. “Of all the chain pizzas – the Chicken Bacon Ranch from Dominos is actually kinda decent…. and the price isn’t horrible,” a Facebooker says. The pizza chain also has a Chicken Bacon Ranch Oven-Baked Sandwich on the menu that diners order on repeat.

Chili’s Grill & Bar

The Chicken Bacon Ranch Quesadillas come with chicken, shredded cheese, chile spices, bacon, and house-made ranch, served with pico, sour cream, and ranch on the side. “I love getting these with extra cheese in them and a side of fries!!!” a Redditor says. “These slap but extra ranch on the side is non negotiable,” adds another.

Arby’s

Arby’s Chicken Bacon Swiss Sandwich is a delicious drive-through option made with a crispy, juicy chicken breast topped with bacon, natural Swiss cheese, shredded lettuce, tomato, and honey mustard served on a buttery brioche bun. “For someone who’s very picky about FF chicken, Arby’s (IMO) has the best. Not too thick, and I’ve never bitten into anything rubbery or hard,” says a Redditor.

Jersey Mike’s

Jersey Mike’s Bacon Ranch Chicken Cheese Steak comes with applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, white American cheese, and ranch dressing with “grilled to perfection” chicken. “I just really like the chicken bacon ranch sub,” says a Redditor in a feed devoted to the sub. “so yummy it’s my favvvv , i add chipotle mayo and pickles,” another Redditor adds.