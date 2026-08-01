4 Chain Restaurants That Still Serve Liver and Onions, According to Diners

These chain restaurants still serve the old-school liver and onions diners continue to crave.

Liver and onions isn’t the most popular or mainstream meal. However, those who love the old-school dish will order it anytime they see it on the menu. It’s simple, but if cooked right, delicious: sliced or chopped chunks of pork, chicken, or beef liver cooked with grilled onions. It used to be a mainstay on menus, but has become increasingly more difficult to locate, as younger generations aren’t quite as enchanted with eating animal organs. Where can you still feast on it? Here are 4 chain restaurants that still serve liver and onions.

Luby’s Cafeteria

Luby’s classic liver and onions features tender breaded beef liver topped with sautéed onions. It is a signature comfort food item on the Luby’s Menu and is frequently featured as part of their classic Luann value meals. “Did you know that Liver and Onions is one of our most popular dishes?” the cafeteria shared in a Facebook post. “Absolutely my favorite and Luby’s is the best,” a diner commented. “My husband loves Luby’s liver & onions,” another added. “Can’t make it that good at home, so I go to Luby’s,” a third added.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Piccadilly Cafeteria

Piccadilly serves classic beef liver and onions smothered in savory onion gravy, often featured as a traditional rotating or daily homestyle entree option paired with signature sides. Diners love the skillet-fried meal. “Piccadilly is my favorite,” a Facebooker says. “Picadilly’s has good liver n onions,” another agreed.

MCL Restaurant & Bakery

MCL Restaurant & Bakery has Liver & Onions on the menu. “One of our original recipes with caramelized onions. Not for everyone, but we have some very loyal Liver and Onions fans out there! 🏆 This is for you guys!! Every Thursday, 🛑 stop in and get this iconic MCL specialty: Liver and Onions!” the chain shared on Instagram. “Best Liver and Onions,” a TripAdvisor reviewer declared. “I love Liver and Onions an it is the special here on Thursday’s. It may be a 35 mile drive to get here but once I get here I know that I will be in Liver Heaven. Today was such a trip and I proceeded to get 3 orders of the liver. The liver is very moist and tender and taste outstanding.”

Golden Corral

Golden Corral is another buffet chain that offers grilled liver and onions on the rotating menu. According to a Facebooker, the liver is “very tender and very flavourful, as were the grilled onions that goes with it.” In the comments section, they later added: “I was pleasantly surprised. I’d never had liver and onions at GC!!” Another person agreed, writing: “They had the best liver an onions I’ve ever had.”