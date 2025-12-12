5 Italian Chains With the Best Chicken Parm, According to Diners

Diners say these Italian chains serve the crispiest, juiciest, most satisfying chicken parm.

Chicken Parmesan is one of those staple Italian-American dishes that is so simple yet satisfying, relying on just a handful of high quality ingredients to create something savory, hearty, and delicious. Getting good chicken parm shouldn’t be difficult but many diners complain about the options at chain restaurants not being tasty, whether it’s too little chicken or too much sauce, or the flavors not hitting the spot. Luckily some places always get it right—here are five Italian chains with the best chicken parm, according to diners.

Carrabba’s Italian Grill

Diners love the Chicken Parmesan at Carrabba’s Italian Grill, coated with Mama Mandola’s breadcrumbs, sauteed and topped with pomodoro sauce, parmesan, romano and mozzarella. “Carrabbas has the best to me,” one fan said. “And I’m not a chain restaurant person. Their chicken is thinner which I prefer.”

Maggiano’s Little Italy

“The Grand” Chicken Parmesan at Maggiano’s Little Italy is a must-have, fans say. “I ordered the Grand Chicken Parmesan, and it was incredible–crispy, juicy, and covered in just the right amount of cheese and Parmigiano. Paired with rigatoni marinara, it was absolutely delicious,” one diner shared.

Olive Garden

Olive Garden‘s Chicken Parmigiana is made with two lightly fried parmesan-breaded chicken breasts with our homemade marinara and melted Italian cheeses. “Some of the dishes I always order are fettuccine Alfredo, Tour of Italy, and chicken parmigiana as these always taste great and are consistent with the flavors. By ordering their popular items you cannot go wrong and you will get your money’s worth,” one diner said.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Bertucci’s

The Chicken Parma at Bertucci’s is made with Pecorino Romano, mozzarella, house-made pomodoro & fresh basil, and served with spaghetti. “Drove down to Bertucci’s in Chelmsford last night. Ordered the chicken parmigiana. Couldn’t believe the size of the two chicken breasts and full plate of spaghetti for $24.99. Leftovers for Sunday dinner,” one diner said.

Buca di Beppo

Buca di Beppo‘s Chicken Parmigiana is topped with homemade marinara sauce, mozzarella & garnished with parsley. “First time here, and the food was delicious! The chicken Parm was the best and the spicy shrimp pasta was to die for!” one diner raved.