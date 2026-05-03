4 Best “Mile-High” Roast Beef Sandwiches at Famous Sandwich Chains

Discover which major sandwich shops serve the highest quality roast beef.

Many chains offer decent roast beef sandwiches, but what about the sandwiches so packed with meat you’ll stay full for hours? Some spots have delightfully oversized options made with top-quality ingredients, from tender, juicy roast beef and sauce to crispy fresh vegetables and savory melted cheese. If you want a roast beef sandwich that you can feast on and still have leftovers for later, the following restaurants have you covered: Here are four of the best roast beef sandwiches at popular sandwich chains.

Kelly’s Roast Beef

Kelly’s Roast Beef is home to Boston’s original roast beef, and the Large Roast Beef fully ticks all those boxes: Tender beef slow roasted in house to a perfect medium rare, sliced thin and piled high on a grilled sesame seed roll. “Meat lovers unite! Tender roast beef sandwich loaded, and tasty with sauces. Onion rings recommended,” one diner said.

Cheba Hut

Cheba Hut easily has some of the most generously-packed sandwiches, and the roast beef options are no exception—you can’t go wrong with any of them. The KGB Roast Beef & Horseradish contains beef, horseradish, green bell pepper, shrooms, swiss, lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickle with dressing—you will almost need a knife and fork for this one. The AK-47 French Dip is also outstanding.

Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop

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The American Wagyu Roast Beef at Capriotti’s is something special: Slow-roasted ultra-premium Prime Grade American Wagyu Beef from Snake River Farms, piled high then topped with provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, onions, and mayo. There’s also a delicious ​​American Wagyu Club, made with beef, slow-roasted hand-pulled turkey; hickory-smoked bacon, and provolone cheese.

Arby’s

Arby’s continues to give the people what they want in the shape of generously portioned hot beef sandwiches that offer excellent value for money. The Half Pound Roast Beef is exactly what it sounds like: A huge sandwich absolutely loaded with beef. “We just kept adding more of our signature roast beef until the bottom bun could barely stand it anymore,” the chain says.