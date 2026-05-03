5 Must-have Orders at Zaxby’s, According to Chefs

Chef picks top Zaxby’s chicken meals, sides and desserts.

Zaxby’s is a fast-food staple in the Southeast known for its crispy chicken, bold sauces, and comforting sides. Built around a simple chicken-focused menu, the chain has earned a loyal following for delivering consistent, flavorful meals that feel both familiar and indulgent. What started as an idea between two friends, Zach McLeroy and Tony Townley, to create a better fast-food chicken experience, now has a massive cult-like following.

“Zaxby’s hits that sweet spot between comfort food and bold flavor, serving up crave-worthy chicken with sauces that bring just the right amount of kick,” says Dennis Littley, Chef and Culinary Expert at Ask Chef Dennis. “It is the kind of place where every bite feels indulgent, from crispy fried favorites to creamy, satisfying sides and desserts that round out the meal.”

The menu offers plenty of options, but to help narrow it down, Chef Dennis shares the top five must-haves.

Wings & Things Meal

If you want a full Zaxby’s experience, you have to order the Wings & Things Meal.

“This combo is the best of both worlds, pairing crispy chicken fingers with saucy, flavor-packed wings for a meal that delivers variety and big taste,” says Chef Dennis. “Add in crinkle fries, Texas toast, and Zax Sauce, and it becomes a complete plate that satisfies every craving.”

Spicy Signature Sandwich

The Spicy Signature Sandwich is another go-to for Chef Dennis. It delivers a simple but well-balanced mix of spice, crunch and flavor without being overwhelming.

“The Spicy Signature Sandwich brings the heat with a perfectly fried chicken breast coated in a bold, zesty sauce,” says Chef Dennis. “Balanced with crisp pickles and a soft bun, it is a simple but flavorful sandwich that lets the spice shine without overpowering the chicken.”

Chicken Bacon Ranch Quesadilla

The Chicken Bacon Ranch Quesadilla is a popular item at the chain, and it hits a perfect comfort-food trifecta: savory, creamy and crispy all in one bite.

“This quesadilla is all about rich, savory flavor, combining tender chicken, smoky bacon, and creamy ranch inside a warm, crispy tortilla,” Chef Dennis explains. “It is melty, satisfying, and a great option when you want something a little different from the usual fried lineup.”

Fried White Cheddar Bites

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The Fried White Cheddar Bites are the ideal side–crispy on the outside, creamy on the inside, and packed with bold cheese flavor in every bite.

According to Chef Dennis, “The sharpness of the white cheddar adds a nice depth of flavor that makes them hard to resist.”

Fried Cheesecake Bites

If you’ve managed to save room for dessert, the Fried Cheesecake Bites with a strawberry sauce are irresistible.

“These are pure indulgence, with a crispy exterior giving way to a creamy, sweet cheesecake filling,” says Chef Dennis. “Each bite delivers a contrast of textures that makes them a fun and decadent treat.”