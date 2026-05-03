4 Best “Crispy Cod” Baskets at Chain Restaurants

Discover which major seafood chains serve the highest quality fried cod.

Crispy fried cod is the perfect fish for meals like classic fish and chips or just a really excellent fish platter with all the sides. This mild, sweet-tasting fish has a firm flaky texture that stays moist even after deep-frying, so it’s crispy on the outside and tender on the inside without any strong “fishy” flavor. If you want a quality fish basket or platter where the cod truly shines, here are four seafood chains where the cod is fried to perfection.

JJ Fish & Chicken

JJ Fish & Chicken has plenty of fried fish options from catfish to orange roughy, and is one of few Southern-style chains to have a Cod Fillet Dinner served with fries or coleslaw. Make sure to check out the lunch specials and daily specials at your local JJ’s for even better savings than the already-great-value regular menu.

Long John Silver’s

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Long John Silver’s 2 pc Battered Cod Meal is crispy and delicious: Two golden-fried cod fillets, served with your choice of two savory sides and two hushpuppies. There’s also a 2pc Fish Basket, featuring two pieces of classic battered Alaska pollock with the choice of one individual side and two hushpuppies.

Red Lobster

Red Lobster is famous for endless shrimp and fresh delicious lobster, but the chain also has an impressive Fish and Chips plate. This meal is made with beer-battered, wild-caught cod served with Chesapeake fries, coleslaw and hush puppies. While there isn’t a cod sandwich, the Wild-Caught Crunch-Fried Flounder is a very nice alternative, served with tartar and two sides.

McCormick & Schmick’s

The Craft Beer Battered Fish & Chips at McCormick & Schmick’s is a great plate of food featuring top-quality fish: Beer Battered Cod, House Made Tartar, Cole Slaw, and Seasoned Fries. The restaurant also has excellent Fish Tacos Al Pastor Style on the happy hour menu, made with red cabbage slaw, green chili sour cream, avocado puree, and roasted pineapple.