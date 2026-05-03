5 Best “Southern Style” Fried Chicken Baskets at Popular BBQ Chains

Discover which major barbecue chains serve the most authentic southern style fried chicken.

Many BBQ chains offer surprisingly delicious fried chicken, whether wings, tenders, or whole chickens cooked to perfection. These chicken options can be combined with more traditional BBQ options like brisket and pulled pork for a combo basket or platter that always hits the spot, and there’s usually more typical smoked chicken offerings on the menu for those who want to keep it classic smokehouse-style. If you want excellent ribs but also amazing fried chicken, here are five of the best Southern-style fried chicken baskets and platters at well-known BBQ chains.

Dickey’s Barbeque Pit

Dickey’s Barbeque Pit is known for excellent BBQ classics like brisket and ribs, but the chain also has excellent chicken. The Crispy Chicken Plate features a buttermilk battered and perfectly seasoned crispy chicken breast topped with creamy, peppered gravy. This platter comes with two homestyle sides and delicious Texas Toast.

Smithfield’s Chicken ‘N Bar-B-Q

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Smithfield’s Chicken ‘N Bar-B-Q is a North Carolina-based chain specializing in outstanding Southern-style fried chicken plates. The 4 Piece Chicken Only Box contains four pieces of hand breaded chicken and a dozen hushpuppies, and there’s also endless combo option: The Combo Dark Plate contains four ounces of Southern-style hand pulled pork bar-b-q, two pieces of hand breaded chicken dark meat, two sides, and a half dozen hushpuppies.

Old Carolina Barbecue Company

Diners at Old Carolina Barbecue Company who want to mix it up a little can enjoy the delicious fried chicken options, including the 3 Crispy Chicken Tenders & Fries combo featuring three fresh, never-frozen hand-breaded jumbo crispy tenders. The chain also has wings plus options like the Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich: Two Nashville Hot Chicken Tenders topped with Creamy Coleslaw, pickles and zesty Comeback Sauce on a toasted sandwich bun.

Shane’s Rib Shack

Shane’s Rib Shack has excellent fried chicken wings and tenders alongside the more traditional BBQ offerings. Diners can choose from fried or smoked wings, grilled tenders, boneless wings, and much more in a variety of different sauces. Check out the Family Meal Deals for a ton of food at great value.

Famous Dave’s

Famous Dave’s has Boneless Wings on both the appetizer and regular menu, plus a Hand-Breaded Chicken Strips plate. The Country Roasted Chicken is also excellent: Specially seasoned ½ chicken, roasted and char-grilled to perfection. There’s also a more traditional BBQ Chicken option: Country-Roasted Chicken flame-kissed and slathered with Rich & Sassy BBQ sauce.