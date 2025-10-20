5 Restaurant Chains With the Best Chicken Parmesan, According to Chefs

Crispy, saucy, and smothered in melted cheese — chicken parmesan is comfort food at its finest. While it’s a staple at Italian restaurants, some chain spots are serving up versions that impress even professional chefs. Here’s what culinary pros look for when ordering according to Rena Awada, Owner, Head Chef, Food Blogger and Content Creator at Healthy Fitness Meals.

-Chicken: Juicy, crisp, and seasoned through. Not just on the surface. The seasoning should be layered before and during breading, and the breadcrumbs themselves.

-Sauce: Bright, fresh, and balanced. Too many restaurants drown the chicken in heavy, overcooked marinara.

-Cheese: Melty and enough to blanket the chicken. Fresh mozzarella works best. But a good pre grated one can work if it melts right.

Additionally, Brian Gunterman, pit master, butcher CEO and founder of DDR BBQ Supply, ddrbbqsupply.com explains, “Good chicken parmesan is a thin, seasoned cutlet, a hot clean fry, a bright tomato, and real mozzarella that flows and doesn’t drown the crust.” There are plenty of spots to order the popular dish, but there’s only a few places that chefs rave about. From perfectly breaded cutlets to just the right balance of marinara and mozzarella, these are the restaurant chains chefs go to when a chicken parmesan craving hits.

Original Joe’s

Original Joe’s is a small Californian chain that serves classic America-Italian cuisine and is a landmark in San Francisco. “For me, what makes the Original Joes so great is their chicken, it’s not that super thin, which I personally prefer over super thinned chicken breast,” says Imsen, Owner & Head Chef at AmbitiousFoodie. “Also the marinara sauce is a bit more savory than sugary.”

The Palm Restaurant

The Palm Restaurant is a traditional steakhouse with plenty of charm that’s often a go-to for business meetings, but has a welcoming environment for all diners. The chicken parmesan at the Palm Restaurant is super tender and substantial,” says Imsen. “It’s also well pounded enough to cook through without losing its juiciness! She adds, “The chicken has a crisp on the edges, and the seasoning is top notch, it is so balanced, not too salty, not too garlicky and not too bready.”

Carrabba’s Italian Grill

Beloved for its wood-burning grill technique that gives signature dishes a standout flavor, chefs love Carrabba’s Italian Grill for the chicken parm. “It has the texture with a crisp shell that holds its integrity with the sauce,” says Gunterman. Chef Rena agrees and says, “They use fresh mozzarella and add herbs to their breadcrumbs which is amazing! The sauce leans garlicky, which makes it taste more like something you’d get at home than from a chain.”

North Italia

Known for their fresh in-house made pastas and pizza, North Italia makes their dishes from scratch using premium ingredients. For Gunterman, it’s a go-to for chicken parm. “The dish has a proper acidity along with a gentle cheese pull reading as handmade,” he says.

Maggiano’s Little Italy

Maggiano's Little Italy is loved for their family-friendly atmosphere, great value and delicious food. According to Chef Rena, the chain "nails" the classic chicken parm. "I love everything about it and they qualify my criteria," she says. " If you go, ask for their house red wine reduction and drizzle it over the top. Game changer!" Gunterman also loves Maggiano's Little Italy and says the dish "is about portions and consistency with a fry that is consistent and a sauce that is fresh, not sweet."