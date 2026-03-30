5 Burger Chains With the Best Chicken Sandwiches, According to Chefs

Discover the top five chicken sandwiches from burger joints, as selected by expert chefs.

Move over, burgers—chicken sandwiches are having their moment. While Americans love burgers and eat about three a week, according to All About Burger, chicken sandwiches have earned a place on menus at burger joints and diners are lining up for crispy, juicy, and flavor-packed options that rival even the most iconic burgers. With so many tasty options to choose from, Eat This, Not That! asked chefs to weigh in on the chicken sandwiches at burger chains that truly stand out.

Shake Shack — Chicken Shack

Shake Shack is known for being simple, high-quality and really well-executed—it’s more like a gourmet version of a fast-food burger, but the Chicken Shack also gets a lot of buzz.

“This is the one I always recommend to people who think burger joints can’t do chicken right,” says Emma Sullivan, home chef and recipe developer at DailyCookingRecipe.com. “The breast is buttermilk-marinated and fried to order, so it’s never sitting under a heat lamp. She adds, “The herb mayo and pickles keep it simple, and that potato bun actually holds up without getting soggy. It’s the chicken sandwich I judge all others against.”

Wendy’s — Spicy Chicken Sandwich

For 50 years, Wendy’s has been serving fresh, never frozen burgers, but the chain also does chicken right. The Spicy Chicken Sandwich is a tasty “bold choice” that Sullivan recommends.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

“Wendy’s has been doing spicy chicken longer than most, and the breast is genuinely a full-sized piece of meat, not pressed and reformed,” she says. “The spice level hits without being overwhelming, and at the price point there’s really nothing that competes. I’ve ordered this one more times than I’d like to admit after late recipe testing sessions.”

Hardee’s Chicken and Biscuit Breakfast Sandwich

Hardee’s leans into big, indulgent flavors and hearty portions, delivering standout charbroiled burgers. But the hand-breaded chicken-and-biscuit breakfast sandwich also wows.

“Hardee’s chicken biscuits work because the biscuit is made fresh, and the chicken stays juicy,” says Therese Buchanan, home chef, food blogger & recipe developer at Tessie’s Table. “The balance between the soft biscuit and the crispy chicken makes it easy to eat without feeling dry or heavy.”

Smashburger — Crispy Chicken Sandwich

Smashburger is beloved for its fresh, made-to-order burgers with bold flavor and a signature cooking style, but the chicken sandwiches also impress.

“Smashburger doesn’t get enough credit for their chicken,” says Sullivan. “The crispy chicken sandwich has this really satisfying crunch that stays even after a few minutes — which tells me they’re using a proper double-batter technique.” She adds, “The lettuce and tomato are always fresh (not wilted like some places), and the brioche bun has just the right amount of sweetness to balance the savory.”

Culver’s — Crispy Chicken Sandwich

The Crispy Chicken Sandwich at Culver’s is a must, according to Sullivan

“They use a hand-battered chicken breast and you can taste the difference immediately — it has that homemade quality that most chains can’t replicate,” she explains. “The coleslaw on the side is the perfect pairing. Culver’s proves that a place famous for butterburgers can absolutely nail chicken too.”