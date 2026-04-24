5 Best Chicken Wing Chains in America, According to Chefs

Chefs share the best chicken wing chains in America for crispy, flavorful wings.

Chicken wings have always been a crowd-pleaser. They’re simple, shareable, and endlessly customizable, whether you like them crispy and dry-rubbed or coated in sauce ranging from mild and buttery to fiery hot. While wings are easy to find on menus, it’s harder to find ones that are truly well executed. Not every chain serves a plate worth the price, but a few stand out, chefs say, for getting it right.

Buffalo Wild Wings

Buffalo Wild Wings offers a wide variety of wing flavors and heat levels, so you can customize your order exactly how you like it. It also has a lively sports-bar atmosphere with plenty of screens, making it a popular spot for watching games with friends while sharing wings and snacks. “Buffalo Wild Wings has 26 sauce and seasoning options, meaning there’s genuinely something for everyone, and the traditional wings have the right crisp-to-meat ratio when they come out fresh,” Emma Sullivan, home chef and recipe developer at DailyCookingRecipe.com, explains. “The Blazin’ sauce is legitimately hot — not marketing hot, actually hot. For a group with different heat preferences, nobody does variety better.”

Wingstop

6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Wingstop focuses on bold, consistent wing flavors with a wide range of sauces and dry rubs, from lemon pepper to classic heat-forward options. It’s also known for crispy wings and a simple, no-frills menu that keeps the spotlight on the wings and seasoned fries. “Wingstop is the pick when you want wings done simply and correctly,” says Sullivan. “The Louisiana Rub is my personal recommendation—dry seasoned, crispy skin, nothing hiding the quality of the wing underneath.” She adds, “Their ranch is a fan favorite and better than it has any right to be at a chain.”

Domino’s Pizza

Domino’s might be a go-to for pizza, but according to Chef Andrew Owens, a Michelin-trained private chef in California, the chain’s chicken wings are also a winner. “Honestly, Domino’s Pizza wings ordered well done are insanely good. He explains, “They do it the best out of all the pizza chains, and they actually have quite a few sauces to choose from–BBQ, buffalo, mango habanero, and you can even do garlic sauce upon request.”

Hooters

We all know people don’t go to Hooters just for the food, but the wings are a delicious longtime staple on the menu—crispy, sauced to order, and consistently reliable for classic Buffalo-style flavor that is actually great! “Hooters has been serving its wings since 1983, and the classic Buffalo-style version is what made them famous,” says Sullivan. “Crispy, fried wings are tossed in sauce and served with celery and blue cheese, delivering a familiar game-day style that keeps things simple and consistent.”

Pizza Hut

Pizza Hut’s WingStreet Wings are big, crispy and tasty. Sullivan calls them a “sleeper pick” and “underrated.” “The Buffalo Medium sauce hits the right balance of butter and heat, and the wings come out with a proper crust,” she says. “While they are easy to overlook, they’re worth ordering.”