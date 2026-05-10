6 Best Fast-Food French Fries, According to Chefs

Chefs reveal the fast-food chains serving the crispiest, most flavorful fries.

Fries aren’t usually the star of the meal, but the best ones can easily outshine the burger or chicken sandwich they come with. From perfectly crisp shoestring fries to thick-cut, seasoned favorites and sweet potato options, great fast-food fries deliver the ideal balance of crunch, salt, and fluffy potato texture that keeps customers coming back for more. While nearly every fast-food chain serves fries, a handful consistently stand out for flavor, texture, and quality. According to chefs, Eat This, Not That! asked, these are six of the best fast-food spots for fries worth ordering.

Checkers

Checkers’ food is bold, salty, indulgent and consistently flavorful, especially the famous seasoned fries. The fries have a crispy coating and a peppery, savory seasoning blend that stand out from standard fast-food fries and have developed a loyal fan base. “The seasoning on the fries is elite and super consistent,” says Andres Kaifer, chef and owner of Customshop and Emmy Lou’s. And he’s not the only culinary pro raving about them. Emma Sullivan, home chef and recipe developer at DailyCookingRecipe.com, says the fries have a well-deserved cult following. “The seasoned coating gives them a crunch that stays crispy on the drive home, which almost nothing does, she says. “Once you try them, you start judging every other fast food fry against these.”

Burgerville

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Burgerville is a smaller chain in the Pacific Northwest that combines fast food convenience with a strong focus on fresh, regional ingredients. The burger joint is known for using locally sourced produce, seasonal menu items, and higher-quality ingredients than many traditional burger chains, which gives the food a fresher, more homemade feel. The sweet potato fries are a must-try, according to Beck McGrath, Executive Chef at Burgerville. “Our sweet potato fries, which are available in the fall, are golden and crispy, served crinkle-cut style for extra crisp and finished with Jacobson Salt. Co. sea salt,” she says. “If you want quality sweet potato fries, that also happen to be gluten-free, from a fast-food restaurant, then these are the fries for you.”

Chick-fil-A

Chick-fil-A is one of the top-selling chicken chains, but their waffle fries also generate a lot of buzz. According to Sullivan, they’re the gold standard of fast food. “The ridged shape means more surface area, which means more crunch, and they hold up way longer than regular fries without going limp,” she says. “My kids ask for these by name. The Polynesian sauce alongside is the only dipping sauce I ever need.” However, Chef Andres points out that while they’re amazing, you have to eat them quickly. “You wait much longer than five minutes, and they get cold, and that’s no fun.”

Wendy’s

Wendy’s prides itself on its fresh, never-frozen burgers, but the fries also deliver. “They are nice, medium-thick-cut fries with bits of skin still on, and usually crispy and well-seasoned with sea salt,” says Chef Andres.

McDonald’s

You can’t talk about good fast-food fries without mentioning McDonald’s. It’s no surprise they made the list–they’re classic, Chef Andres says. “They’re always leaning on the saltier side, and my personal preference when it comes to fries is that they be saltier and also, normally, very crispy.”

Arby’s

Arby’s roast beef sandwiches are a huge hit, but don’t overlook the fries. They’re a must-have. “The curly fries are the best thing they serve–the seasoning is awesome,” says Chef Andres.