These fast-food chains serve spicy chicken sandwiches that fans say are worth the heat.

The only thing taster than a fried chicken sandwich? A spicy chicken sandwich. The one-of-a-kind item that has more heat than the average patty has a serious cult following, with die-hard fans that refuse to eat mild. Where can you get the juiciest, most delicious spicy chicken sandwiches? Here are 5 fast food chains with the best spicy chicken sandwiches, according to diners.

Dave’s Hot Chicken

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Dave’s Hot Chicken has one of the spiciest chicken sandwiches in town. One of the greatest things about the Dave’s version is that you can adjust the spice level to your liking. “The last time I had the reaper, I considered going to the hospital. I got through the eating part, but I felt like I was going to die during the digestion part. I would not wish that experience on my worst enemy,” one Redditor wrote.

Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen

Popeye’s fans love the heavily seasoned Cajun-spiced chicken sandwich. “It isn’t particularly close. It is a sauce that makes it spicy though, not the chicken itself,” one person shares. “Popeyes breading and Spicy seasoning are far superior,” another agreed.

Chick-fil-A

Chick-fil-A Spicy Deluxe is a milder option, seasoned with a blend of pepper, fried to a crisp, and juicy on the inside. “Chick-fil-a would be the spicy breaded sandwich that I like best,” one Redditor said. “Chic fil a is delicious, but I’m throwing a tantrum if anyone here considers their spicy chicken sandwich as spicy,” another agreed.

Freddy’s

Freddy’s has a delicious spicy chicken sandwich on the menu. It is topped with crunchy pickles and Freddy’s Extra Spicy Jalapeño Fry Sauce. “Freddy’s spicy chicken sandwich uses actually spicy breading, not just sauce! it’s my go-to order tbh,” one person states.

Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box’s Spicy Cluck Sandwich, a peppery blend of spice with every bite, is another diner favorite. “Jack in the Box puts a spicy breading on their spicy chicken, its really hot to me,” one of them says. Another dubs it “superior.“