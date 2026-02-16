7 Best Coffee Creamers, According to Shoppers

Shoppers say these creamers deliver big flavor without overpowering your coffee.

Coffee fans are truly spoiled these days when it comes to enjoying delicious, high-quality creamers in a variety of flavors and for specific dietary needs—I still remember when every pantry had a jar of Coffee Mate and that was pretty much it (not knocking the OG creamer, but we’ve come a long way). These days there are organic options, zero sugar, zero oil and zero additive options, dairy-free, clean ingredients only, and so on. But which ones are worth your fridge space? Here are seven of the best coffee creamers you need to keep on hand, according to shoppers.

Horizon Organic Real Dairy Creamers

Horizon‘s new Organic Real Dairy Creamers are absolutely delicious and come in three lovely flavors: Chantilly Sweet Cream, Golden Caramel, and Homestyle Vanilla (the Chantilly is my favorite). These creamers are made with real, organic dairy, contain only four ingredients and are USDA certified organic. “The best creamer I’ve tried in a while,” one shopper said. “Simple sweet flavor that isn’t too sweet or overpowering. No artificial aftertaste.”

Chobani Coffee Creamers

Chobani just launched three new flavors for coffee fans: Toasted Coconut Vanilla (new and permanent, Confetti Birthday Cake (back by popular demand and also now permanent), and the limited time-only Chocolate Covered Strawberry. All are made with wholesome, simple ingredients you will recognize. “I have repurchased this probably nearly 100 times. So yummy,” one Target shopper said.

Nutpods Original Almond + Coconut Creamer

Nutpods Original Almond + Coconut Creamer is a popular dairy-free option. “I’ve been seeking for about three years for the perfect vegan creamer. I’ve tried everything out there and that I could get my hands on period as soon as I found nut pods, I was done! It’s thick, it’s creamy, it doesn’t have a super nutty taste, it just is perfect,” one shopper said.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Trader Joe’s Organic Sweet Cream Creamer

Trader Joe’s Organic Sweet Cream Creamer is made from a blend of organic milk, cream, and sugar. “Finally found it at my local store! Tried it this morning with my coffee! Absolutely love it, this will be my new go to!” one shopper said.

Starbucks Brown Sugar Sweet Cream

Starbucks Brown Sugar Sweet Cream is perfect for iced coffee drinks. “I hope they never get rid of this brown sugar creamer. It’s sooooooo good. Tastes authentic and not artificial. It’s my favorite creamer now!” one shopper said.

Natural Bliss Chai Vanilla Latte Creamer

Natural Bliss Chai Vanilla Latte Creamer is made from just four ingredients — skim milk, cream, sugar, and natural flavor. “This (the chai flavor) is my new favorite creamer and I’m a very indecisive type of person so you know it’s good!!” one Target shoppe raved. The Chocolate Caramel Truffle and Hazelnut Cookie Crumble are also outstanding.

Great Value Italian Sweet Creme Coffee Creamer

Great Value Italian Sweet Creme Coffee Creamer is raved about by Walmart shoppers. “If you are looking for a nice coffee creamer that doesn’t really taste like hazelnut or any cinnamon flavors or anything like that this is the best coffee creamer that I have found because it’s it got a nice smooth creamy flavor,” one fan said.