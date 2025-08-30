While I would love nothing more than to order a flavored latte at my local coffee shop every morning, it’s simply not realistic for various reasons. Enter coffee creamers. Delicious, flavored, sweetened, and creamy drinks that transform black coffee and espresso into a barista-worthy drink. But here’s the thing: Many coffee creamers don’t have cream on the ingredient list. Some are more or less just junk masquerading as cream, while others are healthier non-dairy options made with nut or oat milks. Here are 7 coffee creamers that have no cream at all.

Coffee‑Mate Original Powdered Creamer

Coffee‑Mate Original Powdered Creamer is a popular powdered staple that isn’t actually cream. The non-dairy solution is made mostly from corn syrup solids and hydrogenated vegetable oils (coconut/palm/soy), with a dash of sodium caseinate (a milk derivative) but zero actual cream.

Essential Everyday Original Non‑Dairy Creamer

Essential Everyday Original Non‑Dairy Creamer is another powdered “classic” creamer. Ingredients include corn syrup solids, hydrogenated coconut/palm kernel oil, sodium caseinate, plus emulsifiers and artificial flavoring. There is no actual cream in sight.

MALK Organics Vanilla or Caramel Almond Creamer

MALK Organics Vanilla or Caramel Almond Creamer is a smooth and clean non-dairy creamer made without oils, gums, or whiteners—just delicious organic almonds and other ingredients, like Organic Coconut Sugar, Organic Soluble Tapioca Fiber, Pure Organic Vanilla Extract made from Vanilla Beans, Baking Soda, and Himalayan Pink Salt.

International Delight Pumpkin Pie Spice

International Delight is another popular non-dairy creamer, but be careful. While there is no cream, it is high in sugar and is made with artificial flavors.

Califia Farms Apple Crumble Oat Milk Coffee Creamer

Califia Farms Apple Crumble Oat Milk Coffee Creamer is a unique oat milk creamer that infuses apple pie goodness into your drink. "I bought this and decided to add it to my apple cider since I don't drink coffee and oh my God it's so good. It gave me the exact taste of a Starbucks apple crisp oat milk creme frappacino," writes a Target shopper.

Trader Joe’s Non‑Dairy Oat Creamer, Brown Sugar Flavor

Trader Joe’s Non‑Dairy Oat Creamer, Brown Sugar Flavor, is a beloved oat-based option. The plant-based creamer is allergen-friendly, with a rich brown‑sugar taste that froths well.

Elmhurst Barista Edition

Elmhurst is a great non-dairy line of creamers and milk sourced from nuts. Elmhurst Pistachio Barista Edition is one of the cleanest and creamiest pistachio barista milks, while Elmhurst Walnut Barista Edition is crafted with walnut milk. Shoppers maintain it foams and froths flawlessly. “Pleasantly suprised, it’s good!” one Target shopper says about the Elmhurst Maple Walnut Coffee Creamer. “I was surprised, but I actually love this creamer! It’s not very sweet, but that’s what I’m looking for and it has a nice nutty flavor that doesn’t feel as strong as the pistachio one.” Elmhurst Sweet Cream Cashew Creamer is crafted with buttery cashews, dreamy oats, and notes of vanilla sweet cream.