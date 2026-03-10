Find out which coffee creamers are made with real dairy and simple ingredients.

There are so many coffee creamer options at the grocery store these days. Not only are there so many flavors, but there are traditional non-dairy creamers and those made with nut milks to real milk or cream options; it’s hard to choose. If you prefer a creamer made with real dairy, there are some delicious brands out there. Here are the 6 best coffee creamers made with real milk and cream.

Chobani Dairy Coffee Creamer

Greek yogurt brand Chobani sells lots of delicious creamers. One of my favorites is the Chobani Sweet Cream Coffee Creamer, made with milk, cream, cane sugar, and natural flavors—no oils, artificial ingredients, or stabilizers. You can also choose from flavors like vanilla, cookie dough, and caramel macchiato, as well as seasonal flavors.

Coffee Mate Natural Bliss

Coffee Mate Natural Bliss is the creamer company’s healthier, more pure ingredient-driven line, and it includes several dairy varieties, sugar-free, and organic options. If you want a creamer made with real dairy, buy the Sweet Cream Flavored Organic Coffee Creamer, made with only four “purposely chosen recognizable” organic ingredients: organic skim milk, organic cream, organic sugar, and organic natural flavor.

Horizon Organic Dairy Creamer

If you want to keep it simple and organic, stick to Horizon Organic Half & Half. The only two ingredients are Grade A Organic milk and cream, so you don’t have to worry about sugar or fake sugar and you can just add your own sweetener.

Organic Valley Dairy Creamer

Organic Valley Real Dairy French Vanilla Creamer is a great option if you prefer a dairy creamer that transforms your coffee into a latte. The lactose-free creamer is made without artificial ingredients, sweetened with organic cane sugar (3 grams per serving), and flavored with a hint of vanilla. It’s one of the better-tasting options, transforming your black coffee into a creamy, delicious vanilla latte.

Starbucks Irish Cream Inspired Dairy Creamer

Starbucks sells both dairy and non-dairy creamers, many of which are inspired by its most popular coffeehouse drinks. One great option is the Irish Cream Inspired Dairy Creamer. The brand description says, “Add flavors of sweet cream, chocolate, and warm vanilla to your favorite Starbucks® coffee.” The Irish cream-inspired flavor is dairy-based.

Good & Gather Organic Sweet Cream Coffee Creamer

Good & Gather Organic Sweet Cream Coffee Creamer is basically a dupe of Chobani's popular dairy option, made with three ingredients: Organic milk, cane sugar, and cream. "This creamer is the best. It has no high frutose corn syrup and simple ingredients. I have only gotten the vanilla flavor," one shopper writes.