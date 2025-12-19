6 Bottled Coffee Drinks With the Worst Ingredients

These bottled coffee drinks contain high sugar, sodium, and additives to watch out for.

Grabbing a bottled coffee is a convenient way to get a caffeine boost in the mornings, but when was the last time you checked the ingredients on your favorite bottled or canned coffee? While some are healthy, albeit not too exciting (for example a black coffee option), others are packed with unhealthy ingredients that could derail weight loss and fitness. Here are six coffee drinks that should be enjoyed in moderation, for health-conscious customers.

Victor Allen’s Snickers™ Iced Coffee Bottle

Victor Allen’s Snickers™ Iced Coffee Bottle is a bottled latte designed for those who want a chocolate hit with their morning brew, but with 40 g of sugar per bottle, this drink belongs firmly in the dessert category. At 220 calories per bottle and 400 mg of sodium, buyer beware. Containing real sugar and cream is a slight saving grace.

Java Monster 300 French Vanilla Coffee

Java Monster 300 French Vanilla Coffee is essentially another milkshake disguised as a coffee. With 300 mg of caffeine this is sure to get you going in the morning, but there’s also 32 g of sugar and 34 g of carbs, making it a far from healthy option.

Dunkin’s Cake Batter Donut Iced Coffee

Dunkin’s Cake Batter Donut Iced Coffee is essentially a coffee dessert: Packed with ultra-processed ingredients, this coffee contains 190 calories per can. With 30 g of sugar per coffee, you might as well just enjoy a Dunkin’ donut instead.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Oreo International Delight Iced Coffee

Oreo International Delight Iced Coffee is another milkshake in disguise, just in case the name didn’t give it away. Each can contains 220 calories and 36 g of sugar, plus 420 mg of sodium. This is another coffee item that should be treated as a dessert.

Twix Iced Coffee Latte

Victor Allen’s Coffee Twix Iced Coffee Latte is a drink cheekily advertised as having “only” 220 calories per bottle (come on now). This coffee contains a mammoth 40 g of sugar and 46 g of total carbs, plus artificial flavors. This is basically a caffeinated milkshake/ice cream product.

Bolthouse Farms Mocha Cappuccino

One bottle of Bolthouse Farms Mocha Cappuccino contains 180 calories per serving. With 28 g of sugar and 30 g of carbs, this drink contains ultra-processed ingredients like carrageenan and artificial flavors, making it more of an occasional treat than a morning staple.