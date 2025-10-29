5 Top-Rated Costco Featured Items in Stores This Week

Costco shoppers are accustomed to expecting low prices year round, but the warehouse chain frequently has special sales on fan-favorite items where members can save even more money. From popular protein powders to bakery must-haves (plus a long-last salad that’s back on shelves) these deals won’t last for long so take advantage of them before prices change again. Here are five of the best Costco “featured items” in stores right now.

Sea Cuisine Tortilla Crusted Tilapia

Costco can get the Sea Cuisine Tortilla Crusted Tilapia on sale for $12.47 right now, down from $16.47. This fish lends itself perfectly to air fryer cooking and is extremely versatile, according to shoppers. “One of the best breaded frozen in the club, make a big taco with lettuce and lime juice or citrus heavy hot sauce,” one member recommended.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Orgain Organic Protein Powder Vanilla Bean

Costco shoppers rave about the Orgain Organic Protein Powder in Vanilla Bean flavor, which is $7 off right now. “I have been purchasing this product for multiple years in both vanilla and chocolate. It’s a fabulous product with a great taste- no chalky feeling or flavor. I add it to my daily cup of coffee, smoothies as well as to yogurt protein recipes. Love it!” one fan said.

Kirkland Signature Bagels

Kirkland Signature Plain & Everything Bagels, Mix & Match 12-count is just $7.99 right now. Shoppers recommend immediately freezing the ones you don’t immediately eat to prevent mold. “I did that with the croissants. Froze them. They’re still fantastic toasted months later,” one said.

Kirkland Signature Mediterranean Orzo Pasta Salad

The fan-favorite Kirkland Signature Mediterranean Orzo Pasta Salad is huge ($13.80 for a pound of salad) and back on shelves. “OMG, I was addicted to this salad last year! Hopefully it will be back in my local Costco,” one excited shopper said. “Woohoo! We’ve been filling the void with their new tortellini salad. It’s been filling a hole, but it’s not the same. I’m so excited!” another raved.

OLLY Women’s Multivitamin Gummies

Costco has the OLLY Women’s Multivitamin Gummy, 200 Gummies, for $20.99. “Excellent multivitamin for women who don’t get a balanced diet. Also for those who have difficulty swallowing large tablets,” one shopper said.