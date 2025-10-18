11 Best Costco Finds From October’s Savings Book

There is some good and bad news for Costco shoppers. The bad? The recent batch of Member-Only Savings and Everyday Value sale items returns to regular price on October 19th. The good? The very next day, a new batch of deals is up for grabs. We got a sneak peek at the latest coupon book, and many fantastic items will be marked down. Here are the 11 best finds from October’s savings book, valid October 20 to November 16.

Kirkland Signautre Freezer Bags

Always stock up on Kirkland Signature products when they go on sale. Kirkland Signature Freezer Bags, both quart and gallon, will be on sale. The quart is $2.80 off, and the gallon $3 off.

Lots of Chocolate

If you love chocolate, head to Costco this month. There are lots of chocolate sales going on this month. Toblerone will be $3.60 off, and Ferrero Rocher will be an additional $4.50 off.

Swiss Miss Milk Chocolate

It’s finally hot chocolate season, and Costco is here for it. Swiss Miss Milk Chocolate Flavor Hot Cocoa Mix is $3 off.

Felina Women’s Velour Tracksuit

Felina Women’s Velour Tracksuit, a quick hit with shoppers, is $4 off, bringing the price down to $14.99 for the set. “I absolutely love this suit. It’s soft, comfortable, just dressing enough to wear out. I got my mother two of them and love them so much, I ordered some for myself,” writes a shopper.

Spyder Men’s Full Zip Jacket

Costco is selling lots of winter coats, and a bunch are on sale this month, including the Spyder Men’s Full Zip Jacket, which is $5 off, bringing the price down to $24.99 in the warehouse.

Dove Products

Lots of Dove products are going on sale. Body wash will be $5 off, beauty bar soaps $4.50 off, and shampoo and conditioner $4 off.

Kirkland Signature Coffee Organic K-Cup Pods

It’s a good month to stock up on K-Cups. All the Kirkland Signature K-Cup Pod, 120-count boxes are $8 off. “I have tried many different K-cup coffees. Pacific Bold is the best!! It has a deep, rich coffee flavor without the bitterness you sometimes get with dark roast coffee. And, it is less expensive than other brands or big store brands,” writes a shopper. “Delicious dark coffee, rich in flavor and aroma. A value for the money, getting 120 per box,” adds another.

Nielsen-Massey Madagascar Bourbon Pure Vanilla Extract

Nielsen-Massey Madagascar Bourbon Pure Vanilla Extract is considered one of the finest vanilla extracts in the world – and you aren’t going to find a better deal on the pantry staple than at Costco. Over at Williams Sonoma two bottles will cost you $95.90. Costco is selling the already steal-worthy set of two for $34.99 online after $15 off.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Haagen Dazs Peppermint Bark Ice Cream Bars

“They’re back!!! Haagen Dazs Peppermint Bark Ice Cream Bars – item 1188546 – ice cream ‘crack’, am I right?” a shopper recently wrote about the popular bars, $3.50 off this month. “There are very few seasonal items that I literally will shop for specifically and get giddy when they show up, this is one of em! I have considered a second freezer just to do a year round stock up! I am not the only one right? Avail usually from Oct – Dec.” Others agree. “My favorites!! I didn’t think they’d be out this early. These are amazing,” says one.

Marie Callender Chicken Pot Pies

When I was a kid, we used to go to Marie Callender’s for chicken pot pies. Now, I simply head to the Costco freezer section. “You get 8 for the same price as 4 at regular grocery stores,” writes one shopper. “Truly are they even related it’s crazy how mid the restaurant is when the frozen food is so good,” another says. Save $4 on the box this month.

Ling Ling Potstickers

Ling Ling Potstickers were my first introduction to Dim Sum. My mom started buying these at the warehouse when I was a kid, and they have been my gold standard of frozen dumplings ever since. This month, get the popular 4.2-bag filled with about 62 Asian treats plus dipping sauce for $3.20 off.