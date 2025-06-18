7 Best Costco Foods to Help You Lose Underarm Flab

Are you trying to tone up your arms? “Losing underarm flab requires a combo of strength training and a nutrient-dense, muscle-supportive diet. While no food targets fat in just one area, you can eat certain foods that can help you build lean muscle, burn fat, and reduce overall body fat, including under the arms,” says Tara Collingwood, MS, RDN, CSSD, LD/N, ACSM-CPT, a Board Certified Sports Dietitian and co-author of the Flat Belly Cookbook for Dummies. Good news for Costco shoppers: Some nutritionist-approved foods will help you tone your arms. Here are the 7 best Costco items to lose underarm flab, recommended by Collingwood.

Premier Protein Shakes

The first item Collingwood recommends? Premier Protein Shakes, or other brands like Fairlife Nutrition Plan, Core Power, Nurri, or Orgain, which are a lot cheaper at Costco than other stores. “30g of protein per shake supports muscle building and helps reduce cravings,” she explains. You can drink them post-workout, use them as a high-protein snack, or incorporate them into your meal for an added protein boost.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Kirkland Boneless Skinless Chicken Breasts

Another item to stock up on if you want to get rid of arm fat? Kirkland Boneless Skinless Chicken Breasts, either frozen or fresh. Chicken breasts are no-brainers because they are “lean, high-quality protein for building upper-body muscle and losing fat,” says Collingwood. She recommends using them for meal prep staples, such as lunches, salads, or wraps.

Kirkland Signature Organic Eggs

Don’t forget to pick up eggs on your next Costco run. Kirkland Signature Organic Eggs are the perfect weight-loss food, per Collingwood. “Whole eggs are rich in protein, healthy fats, and nutrients that support metabolism,” she says. They are also a steal at Costco compared to other grocery stores. Eat them scrambled in the morning and boil batches to use as protein sources throughout the day.

Kirkland Signature Organic Quinoa

If you are looking for a fat-loss fueling grain, make sure to pick up a large bag of Kirkland Signature Organic Quinoa at Costco. “A complete plant protein with fiber to keep you full and support lean body mass,” says Collingwood. She recommends using it as a base for bowls or salads instead of white rice. Again, it is significantly less at Costco than at other stores. And, it will last a long time if stored properly.

Kirkland Wild-Caught Alaskan Salmon

Another protein you need to stock up on during your next Costco run? Kirkland Wild-Caught Alaskan Salmon, “fresh or canned,” says Collingwood. “Omega-3s reduce inflammation and support fat loss, and it’s rich in protein,” she explains about why the fish fuels fat loss. “You can add to salads, wraps, or grill for dinner,” she adds.

Chobani Zero Sugar Greek Yogurt or Kirkland Greek Yogurt

If you want a sweet treat that packs a lot of protein, pick up a package of Chobani Zero Sugar Greek Yogurt or Kirkland Greek Yogurt. The grab-and-go item is sweet and filling, offering numerous nutritional benefits. “It’s high in protein, low in sugar, supports muscle retention and appetite control,” says Collingwood. She recommends mixing it with berries and flaxseeds “for a satisfying snack or part of breakfast.”

Frozen Stir-Fry Veggie Mix

Over in the freezer section, pick up a bag of Frozen Stir-Fry Veggie Mix. “High in fiber, low in calories—great for volume eating without weight gain,” she says about the item. It is also versatile. “Pair with lean protein for a filling meal that supports fat loss.”

Don’t Forget to Exercise

Your diet alone won’t tone your arms. To get rid of underarm flab, you will have to do exercises as well. “Pair these foods with strength exercises targeting triceps, shoulders, and back,” she says. She recommends the following:

Tricep dips

Overhead extensions

Pushups

Dumbbell rows