From Detroit-style pizza to protein-packed chicken chunks, these Costco picks make weeknight meals easy.

One of my favorite sections to shop at Costco is the freezer aisle. There are so many delicious frozen finds, ranging from frozen berries for smoothies and desserts, and ice cream to pizzeria-worthy pies and Chick-fil-A dupe nuggets. I always keep an assortment of Costco frozen foods on hand for quick meals for the family. What should you shop for on your next Costco run? Here are the 11 best Costco groceries in the frozen aisle.

Kirkland Signature Chicken Chunks

Kirkland Signature Chicken Chunks are a building block to a quick meal. Shoppers also appreciate that they are a kid-pleasing alternative to Chick-fil-A for chicken nugget night. These fully cooked chunks of chicken offer 16 grams of protein per serving, cook quickly in the air fryer, and are perfect for tossing into any dish that needs a protein boost – salads, pastas, and rice dishes included.

Motor City Pizza Co. Double Pepperoni Pizza

Motor City Pizza Co. Double Pepperoni is a Detroit-style pizza that shoppers claim is better than a pizzeria, and you can find it in the freezer section of Costco. “The texture is immaculate,” writes one Redditor. “The double pepperoni is the best frozen pizza I’ve ever had,” says another. “I love them. Not only do they taste great but they always cook the same each time,” a third chimes in.

Kirkland Signature Super Premium Vanilla Ice Cream

Kirkland Signature ice cream is better than name-brand ice cream. “The super premium vanilla ice cream is unbeatable,” one Reddit comment reads. The creamy ice cream is “the most delicious ice cream I’ve ever tasted. I’d heard all the hype and finally got some the other day, and boy did the hype deliver! Fan for life now,” another said.

Ajinomoto Yakitori Chicken Fried Rice

Ajinomoto Yakitori Chicken Fried Rice is hibachi-style, and shoppers love it. One box has six bags of chicken fried rice that can be cooked in the microwave for three minutes. Our reviewer maintains that it looks “just like homemade fried rice should look” with “chunks of chicken and a variety of colorful vegetables” along with brown rice. And, it is “so easy” to make that her kids (ages 9 and 11) could “make this independently whenever they wanted.”

Kirkland Signature Organic Broccoli Florets

Kirkland Signature Organic Broccoli Florets are a frozen veggie I always keep on hand. A one-pound bag contains four individually wrapped bags of broccoli that can be quickly cooked in the microwave. Sometimes I eat steamed broccoli, while at other times I stir-fry it with other veggies or even roast it.

Kirkland Three Berry Blend

Kirkland Three Berry Blend is great for smoothies and desserts. The four-pound bag of raspberries, blueberries, and blackberries offers excellent value for anyone who makes smoothies or pies. Fun fact: The berries are sourced by Townsend Farms.

Kirkland Signature Grass-Fed Beef Patties

Kirkland Signature Grass-Fed Beef Patties are great for a quick-and-easy burger (or burger-in-a-bowl) night. Each bag contains 15 one-third-pound frozen patties of 80% lean, 20% fat grass-fed beef, and nothing else. “Great find at Costco…. 100% grass-fed, 80% lean 20% fat, beef patties. Only $25.99, which equals a little over $5 per pound. Not bad at all. Check these out next time you go to Costco!” one TikToker recently confirmed.

Kirkland Signature Cooked Meatballs Italian Style Beef

Kirkland Signature Cooked Meatballs, Italian-Style Beef are the best frozen meatballs I have found. My kids and I eat them weekly with spaghetti and Rao’s marinara, and they keep saying they are better than any restaurant. You can also eat them a la carte, toss them in a salad, make meatball subs with them, or even stir-fry with veggies.

Kirkland Signature Italian Sausage and Beef Lasagna

One of the most hyped Costco-branded products is the Kirkland Signature Italian Sausage and Beef Lasagna, and it’s literally like homemade lasagna. “The top was a mound of cheese and sauce with sausage poking through,” our reviewer says, adding that it tastes “far better than your average frozen lasagna, and it’s made with choice ground beef, sausage, real cheese, and tomatoes.” Be forewarned that it takes over an hour to cook.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Asian Dumplings

Costco has the best Asian dumplings around. For many years, Ling Ling Potstickers were a favorite with shoppers. Recently, I have been seeing more of Bibigo. My warehouse currently has Bibigo Steamed Dumplings (basically soup dumplings) and Fully Cooked Mini Wontons. Both are delicious and great as appetizers, entrees, or snacks when craving Asian food.

Bistro 28 Pretzel Bites

My best friend always keeps a box of Bistro 28 Pretzel Bites in her freezer for impromptu parties and kid gatherings. They are a total crowd-pleaser, especially with picky children. Each box includes about 50 pretzel bites, one mustard dip, and two cheddar cheese dips, all of which can be easily thawed.