11 Best Costco Finds for Weight Loss in 2026

Dietitian-approved Costco groceries that make eating well and losing weight more affordable.

Costco is a great place to shop for groceries, especially if you are trying to lose weight on a budget. The warehouse carries an abundance of fresh meat, fish, poultry, and produce, as well as a wide selection of pre-made and packaged food and beverages to fuel your workouts and support weight-loss goals. What should you buy at Costco if saving money and weight loss go hand-in-hand with your 2026 goals? We asked Tara Collingwood, MS, RDN, CSSD, LD/N, ACSM-CPT, a Board Certified Sports Dietitian and co-author of the Flat Belly Cookbook for Dummies, for her top 11 picks. Here are the 11 best Costco deals for weight loss in 2026.

Kirkland Signature Organic Greek Nonfat Yogurt

One of Collingwood’s top picks is Kirkland Signature Organic Greek Nonfat Yogurt. “A high-protein, low-fat choice ideal for breakfast, snacks, and smoothies. Keeps you full longer and supports muscle maintenance during weight loss,” she says.

Frozen Organic Berries

Frozen Organic Berries are another must-buy, especially the Kirkland Signature brand, which offers great value. “Fiber-rich and no added sugar for smoothies, oatmeal, or snacking without excess calories,” says Collingwood.

Oatmeal

Oatmeal, which can be purchased in bulk at Costco, is an excellent value for breakfast and offers many nutritional benefits. “A high fiber whole grain that supports satiety and steady energy and perfect for meal prep and balanced breakfasts,” says Collingwood.

Frozen Salmon or Chicken Breasts

Frozen Salmon or Chicken Breasts are great to keep in the freezer for cooking lunch or dinner. Costco always sells them for a lot less than traditional grocery stores. “Lean proteins that help build and maintain muscle while assisting with appetite control,” says Collingwood.

Safe Catch Ahi Tuna & Wild Planet Sardines

Safe Catch Ahi Tuna & Wild Planet Sardines are another one of her top Costco picks. “Shelf-stable, high-protein seafood packed with omega-3s is an easy addition to salads, bowls, or wraps,” she says.

Protein Shakes

Costco sells protein shakes at a much lower price than other stores. “Ready to drink, high-protein beverages help curb cravings and support daily protein goals (various brands),” she says.

Kirkland Signature Organic Hummus & High-Fiber Snacks

Costco is also a great place to shop for pre-portioned snacks that are actually good for you. She recommends Kirkland Signature Organic Hummus and other high-fiber snacks. “Hummus to pair with veggies and whole grains,” she says.

Low-Sugar Sparkling Tonic Drinks

Low-Sugar Sparkling Tonic Drinks are another one of Collingwood’s Costco picks. “Can make low sugar mocktails or just use as flavored water and are a healthier alternative to sugary beverages,” she says.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Kirkland Signature Almond Flour & Hemp Hearts

Collingwood also puts Kirkland Signature Almond Flour and Hemp Hearts in her cart. “These are great for home baking and boosting protein and healthy fats,” she says.

Greens & Producee

Don’t forget to stock up on greens and produce on your Costco run. These items are priced well under retail, and make healthy eating easy. “Pre-washed leafy greens and bulk produce make it easy to fill half your plate with nutrient-dense, low-calorie foods,” Collingwood says.

Healthy Pantry Staples

And, don’t skip all the healthy pantry staples, including quinoa, beans, and other grains. “Fiber-rich whole grains and legumes help keep hunger down and support plant-forward eating patterns,” says Collingwood.