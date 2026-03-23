Shoppers are buying these 11 best-selling groceries at Costco right now.

Have you been to Costco this week? Every time I visit the warehouse, there are so many new and exciting products hitting the shelves. From exotic new Asian noodles to innovative beverages, savory snacks, and new bakery goodies, there is no lack of mouthwatering options. What should you shop for this March? Here are the 11 best Costco groceries flying off shelves mid-month.

Japanese Glass Noodles

The Asian aisle is always filled with the most exotic and new items. Costco So Obsessed recommends a new noodle dish. “Have you tried this jap chae $14.99 for 6 packages,” they wrote about the Japchae Original glass noodles with sauteed vegetables. “Ooh this looks good,” writes a shopper.

Ka’Chava Shakes

Costco Deals shared about Ka’Chava shakes. “Fuel your day the EASY way with @Kachava! Everyone’s favorite all-in-one nutrition shake is now available ONLINE at Costco.com for just $3 per serving, an amazing Costco-value! This all-in-one shake makes it simple to hit your protein + nutrient goals and feel your best,” they write. Each has 85+ superfoods, nutrients, & plant-based ingredients, 25g of plant-based protein, a greens blend with 12 veggies, 26 essential vitamins & minerals, 6g of fiber, and 1000+ mg adaptogens.

Girl Scouts Coconut Caramel Granola Clusters

Costco Buys shared about a delicious treat for Girl Scout cookie fans, Girl Scouts Coconut Caramel Granola Clusters, which “look SO GOOD!” they write. “Inspired by the iconic Samoa cookie, this features crunchy granola clusters baked with decadent chocolate, toasted coconut, and caramel, and they’re certified gluten free on top of it all. 😍 Eat them straight from the bag, toss them on yogurt, or use them as an ice cream topping…honestly no wrong answer here!” Get them for $9.99.

Noosa Yoghurt Spring Variety Pack

Costco Buys shared about a new offering from Noosa. “Just spotted the NEW @noosayoghurt Spring Variety Pack at @costco and it looks so good for a fridge refresh! 😍 It’s a limited time pack featuring a brand new lineup of delicious flavors! You get a 12-count box of 4oz yoghurts with Peach, Lemon, and Mango. The texture is that smooth, velvety whole milk noosa vibe with real fruit and a touch of wildflower honey 😋 No artificial sweeteners either, which I love,” they wrote.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

A Cake Pop Variety Pack

Costco Buys shared about a Cake Pop Variety Pack at Costco, “genuinely so fun!” they write about the $9.99 item. “You get 12 cake pops across three flavors: double chocolate on chocolate cake, pink birthday on vanilla cake, and blue confetti on vanilla confetti cake. They use natural flavors and colors and are nut-free, which is a huge win. 😍 These are such a cute treat to have on hand for literally any occasion!”

Peaches and Cream Pastries

Costco Buys shared about a few new bakery items. “Peaches and Cream Pastries are NEW at the Costco bakery and I am not complaining! These are made with all-butter pastry and flaky croissant layers filled with a tart peach filling and a greek yogurt and cream cheese blend, then finished with an apricot glaze on top…how good does that sound?! 🤤 You get 8 pastries in the pack, and honestly warmed up for a few seconds these have to be next level,” they wrote about the $11.99 item.

Raspberry Filled Sugar Cookies

Costco Buys also shared about Raspberry Filled Sugar Cookies, “a serious bakery win! You get 15 big cookies dusted in powdered sugar with a sweet raspberry filling tucked inside, and at 42 oz the container is absolutely packed 😍 I’d bite into one just to see that raspberry center and I know I wouldn’t be able to stop at just one,” they wrote. Get them for $10.99.

La Boulangerie Turkey, Pesto and Swiss Cheese Pockets

Costco Buys shared about a new freezer find for $13.69. “La Boulangerie Turkey, Pesto and Swiss Cheese Pockets at Costco are a freezer staple you didn’t know you needed! You get 8 individually wrapped pockets filled with turkey, pesto, and swiss cheese all wrapped in super flaky, buttery layers of dough, and each one packs 13g of protein per serving 💪🏻 I’d heat one up for a quick lunch or an easy breakfast on a busy morning, and the individual wrapping makes them so grab-and-go ready,” they wrote.

JonnyPops Organic Rainbow Fruit Stacks

JonnyPops Organic Rainbow Fruit Stacks are back at Costco nationwide, Costco Buys reports, “and I am so happy about it!! 😍 It’s the viral Rainbow Pop and you get a box of 18 frozen pops, so this is such a fun freezer restock. The best part is the rainbow of flavors in every pop…cherry, orange, lemon, lime, blue raspberry, and grape! Every layer tastes different and it’s one of those “mmmm” bites that instantly hits.”

Jackson’s Avocado Oil Super Veggie Straws

Costco Does It Again shared about a healthyish item in the snack aisle, Jackson’s Avocado Oil Super Veggie Straws. “VEGGIE STRAWS made with Avocado Oil!” they wrote.

Snack Factory Lemon Crunch White Creme Pretzel Crisps

Costco Does It Again shared about a new, delicious snack. “Holy YUM!! 😋 Snack Factory Lemon Crunch White Creme Pretzel Crisps are thin, crunchy pretzels dipped in lemon-flavored white creme and sprinkled with sugar crystals. This sweet and salty seasonal snack is designed to have a bright, balanced citrus flavor!” they wrote.