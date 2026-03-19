Find the best new and on-sale Kirkland Signature groceries at Costco this spring.

Spring is springing at Costco! The warehouse is filling up with so many amazing products this season, and amping up the Kirkland Signature line of high-value items. In addition to lots of new freezer finds and bakery items, some old favorites are on major sale right now. What should you shop for? Here are the 11 best Kirkland groceries on shelves this month.

Raspberry Filled Sugar Cookies

Costco Buys shared about the Raspberry Filled Sugar Cookies, writing on Instagram, “a serious bakery win!” “You get 15 big cookies dusted in powdered sugar with a sweet raspberry filling tucked inside, and at 42 oz the container is absolutely packed 😍 I’d bite into one just to see that raspberry center and I know I wouldn’t be able to stop at just one.” Get them for $10.99.

Variety Pastry Tray

Costco Buys shared about a new pastry platter. “Costco just dropped a brand new Variety Pastry Tray at the bakery and it looks absolutely delicious! You get 40 all-butter pastries across five flavors including apricot and cream, maple apple, raspberry filled, chocolate brioche, and cream cheese, so there is genuinely something for everyone!” they wrote. Get it for $28.99.

Kirkland Signature Tonkotsu Ramen Broth

Costco’s new ramen broth is a hit with customers. “Reviewing Costco’s new Kirkland Tonkotsu Ramen Broth. Pork fat. Chicken fat. Collagen-rich mouthfeel. Ginger forward. 1.4g salt per cup. $15.79 for four quarts,” The Sushi Guy shared in a post.

Kirland Signature Lemon Custard Pie

There are so many great new items in the Costco Bakery, including the Kirkland Signature Lemon Custard Pie. “Costco find of the day 🍋💛 This Lemon Custard Pie looks dangerously good… creamy, tangy, and topped with fluffy whipped cream,” Costco Deals shared.

Kirkland Signature Organic Extra Firm Tofu

There is also a new tofu that even sushi experts approve of.. “Reviewing the new Kirkland Signature Organic Extra Firm Tofu from Costco,” The Sushi Guy wrote in a post, cutting into the piece and taking a bite. “Very tender,” “nice and crumbly,” with a “nice bounce.”

Kirkland Signature Carrot Cake

Kirkland Signature Carrot Cake is also back for spring. “This is the best carrot cake!!” writes Costco Hot Finds. “Def 10/10 best carrot cake I’ve had,” another agrees. “I have came to the conclusion with a Costco membership I can never be on a diet,” another says.

Kirkland Signature Crispy Wings with Classic Buffalo Sauce

Kirkland Signature Crispy Wings with Classic Buffalo Sauce are a new find in the freezer section. They are fully cooked, with the sauce packaged separately. Shoppers recommend crisping them in the air fryer and then tossing them in the included sauce. “They were crispy for me when I cooked them in my air fryer,” one Redditor says.

Kirkland Signature Atlantic Blackened Salmon

Another freezer section find? Kirkland Signature Atlantic Blackened Salmon. According to shoppers, it “is amazing!” with “Tons of flavor and lots of juice.” Another calls it “Absolutely delicious.” Each fillet is boneless with the skin on and pre-seasoned with thyme, oregano, three types of pepper, and more.

Kirkland Signature Baby Wipes Fragrance Free

Kirkland Signature Baby Wipes Fragrance Free, 900-Count, are on sale right now through March 29. Get the popular items for $3 off, $16.99.

Kirkland Signature Premium Pork Loin Tenderloin Whole

Looking for some meat to throw on the grill? Kirkland Signature Premium Pork Loin Tenderloin Whole is on sale; prices vary by location.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Kirkland Signature Alkaline Water

If you want to hydrate with an upscale water with ultra-hydrating power, get Kirkland Signature Alkaline Water, 1 L, 18-count. It is on sale this month for $2 off.