11 Best Costco Groceries With New December Savings

Costco members say these 11 discounted grocery finds offer standout value for December.

Costco‘s December savings are impressive this year—not only are some black Friday deals still going strong, but there are great deals to be found on a variety of grocery items. Shoppers can stock up on holiday must-haves or just save a lot of money on everyday staple items. One thing is for sure, members will be offered competitive pricing at a time of year which is quite expensive when it comes to gifting and entertainment. Here are 11 of the best Costco groceries with December savings right now.

Tsar Nicoulai Mosaic Red Box

Costco has the Tsar Nicoulai Mosaic Red Box on sale for $149.99 down from $199.99 just in time for the holidays. Each box contains 3 (1 oz.) Farmed Caviars and 2 (1 oz.) Wild American Roes. “This was my wife’s first experience with ‘higher-end’ caviar and she loved it. It arrives the next day and the box is lovely with an elegant caviar spoon. That was the cherry on top for my wife, loved it,” one shopper said.

Whole Head On Cleaned Branzino Fish

Costco shoppers can grab the Whole Head On Cleaned Branzino Fish for $124.99 down from $159.99, for 10 lbs total. “Fishes were about 1lb each & tasted fresh and delicate. Perfect for grill or steam,” one shopper said.

Rastelli’s Grass Fed Frenched Lamb Racks

The Rastelli’s Grass Fed Frenched Lamb Racks are on sale right now for $239.00 down from $329.00. “Best rack of lamb I have eaten. It was flavorful and juicy. I love it. I will order more!” one shopper said.

Bakery Bling Designer Gingerbread House Kits

Costco has the Bakery Bling Designer Gingerbread House Kits for $29.99 down from $39.99.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Each kit includes pre-baked house cookie pieces, rich icings, Bakery Bling’s signature Glittery Sugar, hand-made royal icing decorations, and a mix of merry holiday candies. “Everything you need to design magical, edible winter scenes!” the company says.

Heaton Pecans Large Square Milk Chocolate Covered Pecan Tin

The ​​Heaton Pecans Large Square Milk Chocolate Covered Pecan Tin is a real treat for $49.99 down from $59.99. “I ordered the milk chocolate covered pecan tin as a holiday gift. The pecans are HUGE, fresh, and perfectly roasted. No tiny broken pieces or stale nuts here. The milk chocolate is thick, smooth, and not too sweet. The tin itself is gorgeous – heavy-duty metal with a classic design. I’ll be ordering again next holiday season. I highly recommend it,” one happy shopper wrote in the reviews.

Bacon-Wrapped Turducken Roast

Costco shoppers can grab a 7 lb Bacon-Wrapped Turducken Roast w/ Italian Sausage Stuffing for $129.99 down from $159.99. “Our turducken roast is comprised of juicy turkey thigh meat that is wrapped in bacon and then stuffed with boneless, skinless chicken and duck breast within an Italian sausage stuffing mixture. There is no special preparation required. Each roast is pre-spiced and ready for the oven,” the company says.

D’Artagnan Gourmet Roasting Ham & Luxury Charcuterie Gift Box

The D’Artagnan 13-piece Gourmet Roasting Ham & Luxury Charcuterie Gift Box is on sale right now for $149.00 down from $209.99. “I bought this as a gift for my son’s family and they LOVED it!!!” one member shared.

Orgain Clean Grass Fed Protein Shake

Costco shoppers can get the Orgain Clean Grass Fed Protein Shake in Creamy Chocolate Fudge flavor for $27.99 down from $34.99. “These are soooo delicious! Creamy, thick, perfect sweetness, and refreshing after a workout. Or even as a meal replacement. 100% would recommend!” one customer wrote.

ReadyWise Outdoor Pro Meal Sampler Pack

Costco shoppers can get the ReadyWise Outdoor Pro Meal Sampler Pack – 8 Premium Camping Meals for $59.99 down from $84.99. “My boys and I eat 20-30 freeze dried meals each year. I was pleasantly surprised at how good they were. I did add a few ounces of extra water which led to good rehydration,” one shopper said.

David’s Cookies Winter Wonderland Large Holiday Cookie Tin

Costco has the David’s Cookies Winter Wonderland Fresh Baked Large Holiday Cookie Tin for $29.99 down from $39.99. “This was a present for my niece at college. It arrived as promised and she was so happy with the cookies!” one Costco member said.

Japanese Wagyu Center Cut New York Strip Steaks

Costco shoppers can get a box of Japanese Wagyu Center Cut New York Strip Steaks, A5 Grade, 3 lbs total for $369.99 down from $469.99. “The steaks were above and beyond what we’ve experienced before trying Waygu. We purchased the Japanese Wagyu and prepared them according to the instructions included with the steaks,” one customer wrote.