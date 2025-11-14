11 Costco Member Favorites Flying Off Shelves This Week

There are hundreds, if not thousands, of specific items that keep customers coming back to Costco. However, only a few dozen are considered “member favorites.” Costco reserves a slot on the website for the most highly rated and popular items, ranging from food and drinks to electronics and kitchen appliances. What are the popular items this month? Here are the 11 Costco member favorites flying off shelves right now.

Uber Gift Cards for 20 Percent Off

It’s gift card season! Gift cards make a great holiday gift, and Costco has the best deals on them, including a set of $100 Uber Gift Cards (two $50 cards. It can be used for transportation via Uber or to order food from many different restaurants across the country on the Uber Eats app. Get it for just $79.99 – a $20 savings.

Kirkland Signature Flex-Tech 13-Gallon Kitchen Trash Bag

Kirkland Signature Flex-Tech 13-Gallon Kitchen Trash Bag, 200-count, are a highly rated product. “I can’t live without these trash bags! They are perfect in every way: 1.) They don’t smell like anything! They’re not perfumed or plasticky smelling, which is WONDERFUL. 2.) They stretch so they don’t easily rip or split open if something square or sharp pokes into the bag (so no messy spills!) 3. they’re just the right size,not too big, not too small, so I can’t really overfill them and I can lift, lug and throw them into the outdoor garbage bin all by myself, if I need to. Great Trash Bags and another great item by Kirkland! Please keep making them just the way they are! Thanks, Costco!” writes a shopper.

Kirkland Signature Paper Towels

Another item that customers, including myself, buy exclusively at the warehouse? Kirkland Signature Paper Towels. “I was a faithful Bounty user, then theirs became super linty and un-affordable ! Kirkland is pretty well priced, works great with no lint,” writes one shopper. “I have tried several different name brand paper towels, some were acceptable quality and others were very expensive yet the quality did not match the extra cost. The Kirkland brand falls right into what our family requires of paper towels. There are enough towels per role to eliminate the frustration of feeling like you are always replacing it. The quality is above average and the price is reasonable,” another shopper added.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Kirkland Signature Keurig Coffee Pods

Kirkland Signature brand pods, backed by Keurig for seamless use with their machines and offer much more bang for the buck, are another major way to save. The warehouse also partners with branded brewers, including Starbucks and Green Mountain. “Bold taste without bitterness,” writes one shopper about Kirkland Signature Coffee Organic Summit Roast K-Cup Pod. Tried several recommended and highly rated pods from a mega-internet vendor and found them to be weak and flavorless. This is the real deal for coffee lovers wanting strong boost without the Starbuck’s octane!”

Kirkland Signature Ultra Soft Bath Tissue

Like the paper towels, Kirkland Signature Ultra Soft Bath Tissue, is a repeat purchase. “It’s why I have the membership. Everything else is just a plus,” another agrees. “Dude they have the best toilet paper,” another says. “Literally nothing comes close. We ran out of the Kirkland toilet paper and had to buy 4 pk of angel soft. I was in disbelief. It was half the size and not comfortable.”

Starbucks Coffee Holiday Blend K-Cup Pod

Starbucks Coffee Holiday Blend K-Cup Pod, 72-count, $47.99 online, is a seasonal item that shoppers love. “The holiday blend is part of our Christmas joys. It has a great aroma and flavor that says it’s time for friends, family and Christmas love,” writes one. “This year’s blend is even better than before. I’m trying not to drink it all before the holidays!!” adds another.

Kirkland Signature Chunk Chicken Breast

Kirkland Signature Chunk Chicken Breast cans are a popular pantry item for the store. The chicken is super tender and delicious, and it comes in handy when you don’t have fresh chicken on hand. People use it to make chicken salad, quesadillas, soups, and casseroles. “Thank you, Costco, for continuing to carry this product! Living in a rural area, our selection of good canned meats is slim. I use a lot of the KS canned chicken in casseroles, sandwiches, chicken salad, enchiladas, etc. It truly is ALL white meat…so many of the stores tout all white chicken, but when you open their cans, the contents leave a lot to be desired. Not so with Costco’s KS brand. Quality is excellent. Thank you, Costco, for a terrific product!” writes one shopper.

Nexxus Advanced Therappe Shampoo and Humectress Conditioner Set

Nexxus Advanced Therappe Shampoo and Humectress Conditioner Set is a longtime favorite, “luxurious,” according to shoppers. “I have dry hair that requires a lot of conditioner. Shampoo typically dries it out even more. This shampoo feels — and forgive me, but I’m going to sound like a commercial now — rich and nourishing. The conditioner is very nice, too. This is salon-quality shampoo and conditioner at a very reasonable price. Highly recommended,” one writes.

Kirkland Signature Peanut Butter Pretzels

A favorite Costco snack? Kirkland Signature Peanut Butter Pretzels, which come in the giant tub. “Peanut butter pretzels are definitely my favorite,” says one. “Those pretzels have been outlawed at my house because I have zero self control around them and eat them like a hamster stuffing my pouches,” another joked.

Ninja CREAMi Deluxe 11-in-1 Ice Cream and Frozen Treat Maker

The Ninja CREAMi Deluxe 11-in-1 Ice Cream and Frozen Treat Maker makes everything from ice cream and frozen yogurt to frozen drinks, and has become a new customer favorite. “No more store bought ice cream for me. You can make your ice cream really healthy or something close to the store brand. The Deluxe isn’t as loud as the original. I’ve recommend to all my friends!” one shopper writes. “Totally jumped on the ninja creamy craze and I don’t regret it. I had this in my Costco cart for months and finally decided to pull the trigger. I love how many different flavors of ice cream that I can make,” adds another.

Fairlife Nutrition Plan Chocolate Protein Shakes

Fairlife Nutrition Plan chocolate shakes are a must-buy according to repeat shoppers, who appreciate that each bottle delivers 30 grams of protein with just 150 calories. “I started my fitness journey and these milkshakes have been a quick and handy protein snack on the go for me! I used to hate the taste of other protein shakes which tasted as if I’m drinking some chemically or not natural. This fairlife protein shakes are delicious chocolate flavored and made with milk as the first ingredient which I love. Also, it’s easy to digest for beginners and will not feel heavy or upset your stomach,” writes one shopper.