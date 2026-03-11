Shop the 11 best Costco grocery special offers this week, from prime steaks to Irish cheese.

It’s a great week to save money at your local Costco. The club just dropped its Weekly Warehouse Insider deals, featuring majorly on sale items available in-warehouse only. From juicy steaks in the butcher department to Dot’s popular pretzels and even bakery goodies, there are so many delicious items marked down this month. There are also a few other promos going on as part of the monthly sales. What should you shop for right now? Here are the 11 best Costco grocery special offers this week.

Kirkland Signature Prime Ribeye Steaks

It’s a good week to indulge in the best steaks. Kirkland Signature Prime Ribeye Steaks are on sale, starting at $19.99 per pound, depending on your location. Shoppers swear by Costco beef, maintaining that it offers a lot of bang for the buck.

Kirkland Signature Prime Whole Ribeye Cryovac

You can also score a great deal on Kirkland Signature Prime Whole Ribeye Cryovac. Get the steaks, which will stay fresh longer thanks to cryovac, for just $14.99 per pound.

Kirkland Signature Caramel Apple Strudel Bites

Are you figuring out what to buy for your next breakfast or brunch? Head to the Costco bakery and grab a 12-pack of Kirkland Signature Caramel Apple Strudel Bites. They have been marked down with a new lower price of $7.99.

Dot’s Homestyle Pretzels, Original Seasoned Pretzel Twists

Dot’s Homestyle Pretzels, Original Seasoned Pretzel Twists, a favorite of Costco shoppers (including my daughter!), are $7.49 after $2.50 off until 4/6/25.

Kerrygold Dubliner Imported Irish Cheese

Don’t forget to buy some Irish cheese for your St. Patty’s Day celebration. Kerrygold Dubliner Imported Irish Cheese is $3.30 off through 3/29/26.

Kleenex Disposable Hand Towels, 60-Towels, 6-Count

Stock up on enough tissues to get you through the spring and summer sniffles. Kleenex Disposable Hand Towels, 60-Towels, 6-Count, is $3 through 3/22/26.

Golden Irish Grass-Fed Spreadable Butter Tub

No, not all butter tastes the same. Golden Irish Grass-Fed Spreadable Butter Tub, 32 oz, is deliciously rich according to shoppers and is on sale now through 3/22/26. Get the tub for $9.49 after $2.50 off.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Chosen Foods Classic Mayo with Avocado Oil

Chosen Foods avocado oil products are my new obsession. Chosen Foods Classic Mayo with Avocado Oil is super delicious and a healthier version compared to traditional mayonnaise. Try it for $3 off this month, $6.99 for a big jar.

Perfect Bars

Perfect Bars, my go-to protein bars, are on sale this month for $6 off. The grab-and-go protein source must be refrigerated because it is made with the freshest ingredients. The variety pack comes with a dozen bars: six peanut butter and six chocolate chip.

Premier Protein 30g Protein Shakes

Premier Protein shakes are also on sale. They are an easy way to get a meal’s worth of protein while enjoying a sweet treat. The 18-pack of Premier Protein 30g Protein Shakes in every flavor is $8 off, $23.99

Classico Marinara Sauce

There has long been a debate among Costco shoppers: Rao’s versus Classico. Many people say they buy whatever is on sale. This month, it is the Classico 3-pack is $4 off, just $8.89. That averages out to less than $3 per jar.