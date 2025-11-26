7 Costco Gifts Costco Fans Say Are Selling Out Early

Have you started your holiday shopping? If you are still in the process of crossing names off your list, head to Costco. The good news? The warehouse is home to so many great gift ideas, especially involving food and gadgets to cook it in. The bad? The hottest gifts are selling out fast. What should you buy your friends and family this year? Here are 7 Costco gifts shoppers say are selling out early this year.

Rope Gift Baskets

Costco New Deals shares about new Costco gift ideas every day. One of the most recent? “Rope Gift baskets,” they write. “This is a great gift because these baskets offer a variety of treats, sweet and savory , drinks and you get the beautiful basket too! This is perfect gift for holiday gatherings, friends and family.”

A Book of Chocolates

Costco New Deals shared about another great gift. “The book of chocolates is a great gift because who doesn’t love a good chocolate box of premium Belgium chocolate I mean Creme Brulee Truffle. , Milk Chocolate Hazelnut Heaven, Dark Chocolate Coconut, Milk Chocolate Ganache Bliss, Raspberry Star, Dark Chocolate Lava Cake Truffle and more this is a perfect gift for chocolate lovers,” they said.

The Bartesian Cocktail Maker

The Bartesian cocktail making machine has landed in stores. “New at Costco! @bartesian Professional Cocktail Maker, that makes perfectly crafted cocktails or mocktails in seconds! Great gift idea for the holidays, and the perfect addition to help with holiday entertaining! Find at select Costco locations and Costco.com,” Costco Guide wrote. “Oh my! Need one for the holidays!” commented a follower. Get it for $299 online.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Popsmith Popcorn Popper Kit

Costco Deals shared about the Popsmith Popcorn Popper Kit, available in yellow and cream. “Meet your new movie-night must-have with Popsmith🍿We’ve had our eye on this @ilovepopsmith Popcorn Popper Starter Kit and so happy it’s available NOW exclusively on Costco.com for $189.99! The best Costcodeal! Made from sturdy, heavy-duty 100% stainless steel, it’s basically the luxury pot of popcorn makers. 👌 No burnt kernels. Just perfect, fluffy popcorn every. single. time. 💛 Healthy, high-quality, and ready in under 5 minutes! Dishwasher safe for the easiest cleanup ever. Makes the perfect gift for housewarmings, holidays, birthdays & more,” they wrote.

Gotham Steel Pro Hammered Ceramic 3-Piece Skillet Set

Costco Deals shared about the new Gotham Steel Pro Hammered Ceramic 3-Piece Skillet Set. “Cook like a pro,” they wrote about the set, available only on Costco.com. It features “stunning hammered exterior + cream interior” and somes in cream or navy. “Thick forged aluminum for even heat,” they add. “Healthy ceramic non-stick, NO PFAS! Cast stainless steel handles for a sturdy grip. Available only on Costco.com for $89.99, plus check out their full Pro 13 Piece Hammered Cookware Set too! Don’t miss out on this kitchen upgrade!”

Harry Potter Cookie Bars

Costco Does It Again shared about the Harry Potter Cookie Bars. “All aboard the Hogwarts Express Snack Bar! 🧙‍♂️✨ Costco has the cutest Harry Potter Cookie Bars right now and we’re obsessed. You get 24 bars in two magic flavors — Vanilla Cookie + Cocoa and Cocoa Cookie + Vanilla — and they’re honestly such a fun little treat. Perfect for gifting to your favorite Potter fan… or just keeping in your bag for a you deserve this moment. Only $15.69 at Costco!” they wrote.

Costco Tote Bags

Costco New shared about the Costco tote bag drop. A 4-pack is just $6.99. “Super cute Costco tote bags just arrived at Costco featuring the hot dog soda combo, the double chunk chocolate cookie, membership card and toilet paper,” they wrote.