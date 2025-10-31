11 Best Costco Holiday Foods Flying Off Shelves This Week

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Holiday shopping has officially begun for Costco members and the warehouse chain is pulling out all the stops. Hitting up your local warehouse really is a one-stop shop: Whether it’s gifts, decor, cozy socks, gift cards, alcohol, and especially food, the store has you covered. If you need some inspiration for your seasonal or party menus, here are 11 of the best Costco holiday foods flying off shelves this week. Bon apetit!

Mini Beignets Filled With Chocolate Hazelnut

One eagle-eyed shopper spotted a new item in the Costco bakery just launched for the holidays: Mini Beignets Filled With Chocolate Hazelnut. “They are absolutely amazing. Light and pillowy with basically Nutella inside. Today was the launch day. They’re testing them in Los Angeles and Bay Area regions,” one member said.

Crispy Crepes French Biscuits

The Kirkland Signature Crispy Crepes French Biscuits with Belgian Chocolate ($14.59) are the ultimate holiday treat. “Tried these for the first time today. All I can say is you need to try them!!” one shopper said. “It seems every year they change the box style and my brain keeps thinking back to the box style of the 2000s. Easily one of the best holiday/winter items,” another declared.

Wild Chanterelle Mushrooms

Some Costco locations are now carrying Wild Chanterelle mushrooms, which are in season right now, and customers are very happy. “These are very good, highly recommend. $12.99 iirc. That is all,” one shopper said.

Chobani Sweet Cream Coffee Creamer

One Redditor said they “audibly gasped” when they saw the new Chobani Sweet Cream Coffee Creamer ($7.79) on shelves at their local Costco, which is going on sale for $2.30 off Nov 17- Dec 1st, according to the savings book. “I think this is my favorite creamer I’ve ever tried. It’s a part of my routine and any time I have coffee away from home, I find myself missing THIS creamer,” one shopper commented.

Thanksgiving Turkey Dinner

Costco’s Gourmet Thanksgiving Turkey Dinner is a must-have for anyone who can’t or won’t cook this year. The warehouse also has plenty of items to pick up at the deli section. “We liked this one too. We smoked the turkey though, turned out pretty tasty,” one shopper said.

Austin Cake Ball Thanksgiving Collection

Costco shoppers go crazy every year for the Austin Cake Ball Thanksgiving Collection 12 Cake Balls ($46.99). “They looked very lovely on a white cake plate at Thanksgiving dinner. Each flavor was moist and delicious. I bought a box for my family and one for a gift, and will definitely order again next year if Costco offers them,” one member said.

Starbucks Coffee Holiday Blend

The Starbucks Coffee Holiday Blend ($37.99) is a big hit with shoppers this year. “Every year I look forward to Starbuck’s Holiday Blend at Costco. It’s become a holiday tradition. It signal the celebrations to come,” one said.

Hickory Farms Grand Holiday Meat & Cheese Gift Basket

The Hickory Farms Grand Holiday Meat & Cheese Gift Basket ($129.99) is a big hit every year. “This was quite a bargain. Every item in this basket was good! It really surprised us that it would be that good. There was not a bad, stale or awful item in the basket. We will be getting on on the next holiday,” one shopper said.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Hickory Farms Happy Holidays Meat & Cheese Gift Box

For those who want a smaller version of the Hickory Farms Grand Holiday set, the Hickory Farms Happy Holidays Meat & Cheese Gift Box ($29.99) is perfect. “My gift recipient loved this. It arrived on time and fresh. Costco is always my first ‘go to’ choice for gift baskets! Great products, great prices, great service,” one shopper said.

BARK Howly Jowly Holidays Advent Calendar for Dogs

This is so cute: The BARK Howly Jowly Holidays Advent Calendar for Dogs ($49.99) contains toys and treats for your pup to enjoy. Some shoppers have reported the treats contained ingredients that changed their dog’s poop color, so be warned!

The Bakery Bling Thanksgiving Cookie Kit Bundle ($32.99) is a must-have seasonal item. “This charming seasonal bundle is perfect for Thanksgiving gatherings, Autumn parties, or cozy decorating nights at home. With 16 delicious cookies to decorate, it’s a fun and festive way to bring everyone together,” the brand says.