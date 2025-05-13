7 Best Costco "Hot Buys" Now For 5 Days Only

It's time to get your spring and summer shopping on with brand new sale items on Costco online. Costco just dropped their most recent "Hot Buys," offering some sensational deals on everything from gourmet meats to movie tickets. Current promotions are available now until May 16, or until supplies last, and can be taken advantage of on the Costco website. All deals also include shipping and handling, but view the fine print for details.

CUCKOO 6-Cup Twin Pressure Rice Cooker

Fact: I can't cook rice to save my own life – unless I am using an Instant Pot or rice cooker. Currently the CUCKOO 6-Cup Twin Pressure Rice Cooker is $50 off, bring the price down to $179.99 including shipping and handling. There are pressure Or non-pressure modes, 16 menu options, a built-in voice guide and more, making rice cooking as simple as the touch of a button.

Chef iQ Smart Thermometer and Hub

Chef iQ Smart Thermometer and Hub, 2 Probe Set makes a great Father's Day gift, eliminating user error when cooking meat. The probes are waterproof and dishwasher safe and compatible with grills, ovens, air fryers, deep fryers, stoves, and smokers. Currently it is $20 off, $79.99.

AMC Theatres Gift Cards

Another great gift idea, for Father's Day, teacher's gifts, or any other reason? AMC Theatres gift cards. Costco is selling Two Standard/Digital Movie Black Tickets, Plus $20 eGift Card for $5 off, or $34.99. They are valid at all U.S AMC Theatres and redeemable online or in-theater. It's such a great deal that there is a limit of 5 transactions, with a maximum of 10 units per membership every 14 days.

Rastelli's Variety Protein Locker Pack

Meat, including poultry, is so expensive right now. Rastelli's Variety Protein Locker Pack comes with 38 Total Packs, 21 pounds total, of a variety of vacuum sealed, antibiotic-free meat, including ground beef, beef burgers, steaks, pork chops, chicken breasts and more. Get it for $60 off, or $249.99. Everything has a 12 month shelf life when kept frozen.

Giordano's Chicago Frozen 10" Deep Dish Stuffed Pizza

Giordano's Chicago Frozen 10" Deep Dish Stuffed Pizza is one of the most delicious deep dish pizzas on the planet. You can order a three-pack, which comes with one pepperoni, one cheese, and one sausage for $20 off or $69.99. It makes a great gift for any pizza lovers – including yourself.

Northwest Fish Wild Alaskan Sockeye Salmon Fillets

Stock up on Northwest Fish Wild Alaskan Sockeye Salmon Fillets with a sensational deal. Get 10 lbs, six to seven one to two pound fillets of wild caught, skin on, pin bones removed fish. Ships uncooked and frozen. Right now take $45 off, $174.99.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

iDESIGN Kitchen Bins

I love iDESIGN Kitchen Bins for organizing by fridge and cabinets. This 4-piece set comes with two 4" x 4" x 14.5" clean bins, one 8" x 4" x 14.5" clear bin, and a 5.5" x 13.75" x 4" soda can holder. Currently the set is $19.99 after $$5 off.