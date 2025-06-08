There’s some good news and bad news for Costco shoppers. The bad? Last month’s sensational deals on everything from snacks and drinks to produce and deli products are about to end. The good? A new batch of unbelievable markdowns on already impossible-to-beat deals has started now. Costco just dropped its latest batch of “Hot Buys” good for the next week, ending June 15. Delicious baked goods, our favorite tropical Island Way sorbets, and a Sonicare toothbrush are just a few of the items on major sale. Here are the 11 best Costco Hot Buys that start today.

Kirkland Signature All Butter Pound Cake

Let’s start in the Costco bakery! If you are looking for a baked good to serve at brunch, possibly for Father’s Day or a graduation celebration, the Kirkland Signature All Butter Pound Cake is on sale. Take $1.50 off. “Every time I see this I remember Grandma’s pound cake. It was the best on the planet,” one Redditor said about it. “My favorite!” adds another. “I couldn’t eat it all by myself, so I cut it up and put it in the freezer. Pairs perfectly with coffee!”

Gold Kiwi

Are you making fruit salad anytime soon? Another great Warehouse-Only steal is on Gold Kiwi, one of the sweetest, juiciest varieties. Take $3 off, but note that selection varies by location and price varies in PR, AK, and HI. I wouldn’t buy too much of this item, as kiwi tends to ripen fast.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Island Way Sorbet Assortment

TikTok viral Island Way sorbets are a Costco item I buy on repeat. My kids love eating them for dessert, and they also make a great party treat. The sorbet is delicious, and each serving is presented in a unique, natural fruit shell. Currently, the 48oz Variety 12-Pack with three of each flavor – Heavenly Coconut, Red Berry, Ruby Grapefruit, Passionate Mango, and Zesty Pomegranate – is $4.50 off. Trust me, this is a great deal that there is a two-box max for members, and you should stock your freezer now.

Hillshire Farm Naturals Turkey Breast

It’s an excellent week for turkey sandwiches. Get three packs of 11-ounce servings of Hillshire Farm Naturals Turkey Breast for $3.20 off. I love that these are individually wrapped, so they will stay fresh for a lot longer than the larger deli packs of meat at Costco, which tend to spoil quickly.

Titan 40-Can Collapsible Cooler

From tailgating to barbeques and days at the beach, you need a great cooler. Now is the time to invest in the Titan 40-Can Collapsible Cooler, a fan favorite at Costco. Currently, it’s on sale “In-Warehouse + Online” for just $23.99, with $6 off. Price varies in AK.

POM Wonderful 100% Pomegranate Juice

POM Wonderful 100% Pomegranate Juice has been a best-selling drink in the Costco refrigerator section for as many years as I can remember. You aren’t going to find a better deal on the antioxidant-rich juice anywhere, anytime. This week, the warehouse has sweetened the deal on the 64 fl oz bottle with an additional $3 off. There is a five-item limit, and the price varies in HI.

Vegetable Tray with Everything Ranch Dip

Another great item for entertaining or end-of-year school parties is also on sale. Costco’s famous Vegetable Tray with Everything Ranch Dip is an additional $2 off. It includes carrots, colorful baby peppers, celery, snap peas, and broccoli. Insider tip: Any veggies that aren’t eaten are perfect for throwing in a stir-fry.

Dr Pepper

Costco always has great deals on the most popular soft drinks, from Coca-Cola to poppi probiotic soda. But this week Dr Pepper is the soda to stock up on. Get 36 cans of regular or Diet Dr Pepper for an additional $4.20 off. There is a 10-item limit, and price and selection may vary.

Brita Champlain Pitcher

If you aren’t a fan of bottled water, now is the time to take advantage of a sweet In-Warehouse + Online deal going on for a popular water filtering product. Brita Champlain Pitcher 10-Cup AND/OR Brita Filters, 10 pk for a wow-worthy $12.50 off. Limit 10 each.

Boneless Pork Loin Vacuum Package

If you aren’t sure what’s for dinner this week, Costco has the answer: Pork. Over in the meat department, the Boneless Pork Loin Vacuum Package is on major sale for $5 off. There are so many things you can do with this pork loin. Throw it in the oven and make a roast, or slow-cook it into pulled pork. It’s also great tossed on the grill.

Frito-Lay Cheetos Crunchy

Last month, Doritos were majorly marked down at Costco. This week, the snack deal of the moment is on Frito-Lay Cheetos Crunchy. The large 28.8 oz bag is currently $2.40 off with a limit of five bags per customer. Stock up for delicious summer snacking. Price varies in AK and HI.