7 Best Costco Ice Creams in the Warehouse Now

It’s worth clearing out the freezer for certain items from Costco, especially the sweet treats. If you’re buying Costco ice cream you’re buying it in bulk, so not only do you get tremendous value for your favorite dessert, but there’s enough to share with friends and family. While the Costco inventory for frozen goodies changes, you can be sure there is at least one thing available that will hit the spot. Here are seven of the best Costco ice creams to grab from the warehouse right now (check your store’s inventory to make sure it’s available).

Kirkland Signature Super Premium Vanilla Ice Cream

Costco shoppers are obsessed with the Kirkland Signature Super Premium Vanilla Ice Cream, which comes in two half-gallon tubs. “Like me, you may not care that much about vanilla ice cream, but if you like ice cream at all, then you should try Kirkland’s,” one Costco shopper said. “It’s creamy and delicious, and I love it. And the price is a bit lower than what you’d buy at your local grocery store. One tip: let it sit for five minutes out of the freezer before serving. This allows you to serve it more easily and it will enhance both that creamy texture and delicious taste.”

Haagen Dazs Vanilla Milk Chocolate Almond Ice Cream Bars

Haagen Dazs Vanilla Milk Chocolate Almond Ice Cream Bars are a hit with Costco shoppers (although there is debate about which is better, the Haagen Dazs or the Kirkland Signature). Some people swear the formula has changed, others say they’re as good as ever. “Same great tasting ice cream bars as I always remember and love,” one shopper said.

Island Way Sorbet Assortment

Costco shoppers absolutely love the Island Way Sorbet Assortment. Each pack contains three each of the Heavenly Coconut, Red Berry & Ruby Red Grapefruit, Passionate Mango, and Zesty Pomegranate. “Absolutely love every flavor in this box. The sorbets are outstanding, and the flavors are so spot on,” one happy customer said.

Kirkland Signature Ice Cream Bars

The Kirkland Signature Ice Cream Bars are another must-have Costco treat. “My kids tell me they are good. I keep buying them but can never find them in the freezer…” one fan joked. “Very important to hide some in the frozen broccoli bag,” another responded.

Healthy Choice Organic Fudge Bars

The Healthy Choice Organic Fudge Bars are a delicious better-for-you sweet treat, shoppers say. “I have a Healthy Choice fudge bar every night. Perfect 90 calorie treat to end the evening,” one fan said. “I buy the healthy choice fudge bars so that I can have 2 or 3 and not feel bad about it,” another agreed.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Melona Ice Bars

The Melona Ice Bars, while not technically an ice cream, are a huge hit with Costco shoppers. “Melona when they have it! Creamy but still refreshing, and such a good deal!” one shopper said. “I’m mad they don’t have Melona because this is all I want! Miss the honeydew so much,” another commented.

Yasso Bars Cookies and Cream

The Yasso Bars in Cookies and Cream and/or Mint Chocolate Chip are delicious, shoppers say. “The Yasso mint chocolate chip bars are really good, and I really like the Yasso popables when available (chocolate dipped balls of frozen yogurt),” one fan shared. “I actually can’t believe how good the Yasso bars are,” another agreed.