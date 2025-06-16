You don’t have to wait until June 18 to find out what deals Costco has in store for the next month. Costo just revealed its “Instant Savings” valid from June 18 until July 20, and there are so many ways to save at the warehouse this summer. From kitchen gadgets to food favorites and energizing drinks, all your favorite products are going on sale this month. Plus, take $15 off $50 or more on Same-Day with code SUMMERSAMEDAY25. Here are the 11 best Costco items with Instant Savings this month.

Bounty Advanced Paper Towels

Whenever Bounty Advanced Paper Towels are on sale, I stock up. The 2-ply, 103-sheet rolls are super absorbent and a great deal any day that ends in y. However, this month the 12-pack is $5.60 off so I will be throwing a few of them into my cart.

Neuttrogena Beach Defense SPF 60 Sunscreen Spray

I go through so much sunscreen during the summer months. I prefer spray, especially when it comes to my kids, as it’s easier for them to apply. Neutrogena Beach Defense SPF 60 Sunscreen Spray is going to be $4 off, so I recommend buying a few of these to last through the summer.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Liquid I.V,

Electrolytes are essential for hydration, especially in the summer. Costco shoppers love this online-only 30-count set of Liquid I.V. Hydration Multiplier, Passion Fruit, which comes neatly packaged in a resealable bag. Normally $29.99, they will be $8 off starting next week, bringing the price down to $21.99, including shipping and handling.

Dyson Cyclone V10 Animal + Cordless Vacuum Cleaner

Major Dyson sale alert! One of the brand’s most popular cleaning gadgets, the Dyson Cyclone V10 Animal + Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, will be $100 off in-warehouse and online. The cleaning gadget offers up to an hour of run time and three powerful cleaning modes.

Ninja Deluxe Kitchen System

I am a big fan of Ninja gadgets, and Costco sells a bunch of them. This month, take $40 off Ninja Deluxe Kitchen System, a food processing system that does everything from making smoothies to chopping, slicing, and grating veggies.

FoodSaver Preserve Vacuum Sealing System Starter Kit

Shoppers are going wild over the Costco-exclusive FoodSaver Preserve Vacuum Sealing System Starter Kit. The bundle “includes everything you need to start vacuum sealing!” writes Costco Hot Finds. “I love my food saver!! With the price of food these days I can’t stand throwing anything out. This gadget is amazing and I highly recommend it!!” endorses another shopper. “This looks to be an improved version. My old one is not dealing as good anymore. Adding to the cart,” a second says. Take $30 off this month and save money for years on end.

Ninja Foodi 10-in1-Countertop Oven Pro

If you are trying to eat healthier and don’t have an air fryer, now is the time to buy one. Ninja Foodi 10-in1-Countertop Oven Pro, perfect for cooking everything from meat to veggies is $40 off through the end of July.

Starbucks K-Cups

Now is the time to restock your K-Cups collection, especially if you are a fan of Starbucks. All varieties of Starbucks K-Cups, including Starbucks Pike Place Medium Roast K-Cup, 72-count, are on sale. Take $8 off from June to July.

Tide Ultra Concentrated Liquid Laundry Detergent

It’s also a good time for a laundry room cleaning stock up. Tide Ultra Concentrated Liquid Laundry Detergent, which is filled with enough detergent for 152 loads, is now $5 off. ALL ($5 off) and Gain ($4 off) are also on sale,

Celsisus Sparkling Vibe Variety Pack

I love Celsius energy drinks, especially all the vibe flavors. I was so excited to find the Celsius Sparkling Vibe Variety Pack is now at Costco, and guess what? It’s going on sale for $6 off. It comes with all the retro, fruity energy drink flavors I like: six cans each of Tropical Vibe, Peach Vibe, Retro Vibe.

Ajinomoto Yakitori Chicken Fried Rice

Ajinomoto Yakitori Chicken Fried Rice in the freezer section of Costco is a fan favorite. One box has six bags of chicken fried rice that can be cooked in the microwave for three minutes. Our reviewer maintains that it looks “just like homemade fried rice should look” with “chunks of chicken and a variety of colorful vegetables” along with brown rice. And, it is “so easy” to make that her kids (ages 9 and 11) “could make this independently whenever they wanted.” And, it will be on sale for $3.80 off.